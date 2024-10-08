Lane Closure on County Route 2/7 (Marshall Street), in McMechen, to Begin Monday, October 7, 2024

Page Content A portion of County Route 2/7 (Marshall Street), in McMechen, near the intersection with Fourth Street, will be restricted to one lane, beginning Monday, October 7, 2024, through Monday, October 14, 2024, for new main gas line installation. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

