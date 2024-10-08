Single Lane Closure on WV 31, Across the Williamstown-Marietta Bridge, Beginning Monday, October 7, 2024

Page Content

There will be a single lane closure on WV 31, across the Williamstown-Marietta Bridge, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., beginning Monday, October 7, 2024, through Wednesday, October 16, 2024, for a bridge inspection.



Motorists should reduce their speed and follow the direction of all traffic control devices. A suggested alternate route to utilize is the Interstate 77 Interstate Bridge. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

