Single Lane Closure on WV 31, Across the Williamstown-Marietta Bridge, Beginning Monday, October 7, 2024
There will be a single lane closure on WV 31, across the Williamstown-Marietta Bridge, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., beginning Monday, October 7, 2024, through Wednesday, October 16, 2024, for a bridge inspection.
Motorists should reduce their speed and follow the direction of all traffic control devices. A suggested alternate route to utilize is the Interstate 77 Interstate Bridge. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.