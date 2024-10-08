Lane Closures on WV 2 Spur and Arch A. Moore, Jr. Bridge, Eastbound and Westbound, in Moundsville, to Begin Monday, October 7, 2024

Page Content The WV 2 Spur, onto the Arch A. Moore, Jr. Bridge, will have a lane closure, and the Arch A. Moore, Jr. Bridge will have alternating eastbound and westbound lane closures, beginning Monday, October 7, 2024, through Monday, October 14, 2024, for bridge inspection. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays in this area.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

