MPD Makes an Arrest in a Southeast Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man for an assault.



On Friday, June 17, 2024, at approximately 10:31 a.m., officers responded to Benning Road and H Street, Southeast, for the report of a road rage incident. At the scene, officers learned that the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim during a traffic dispute. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Sunday, October 6, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 44-year-old Lamar Hazelton, of District Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).



CCN: 24092085

