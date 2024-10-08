Gov. Justice celebrates Roads to Prosperity anniversary and achievements with 1,320 highways members

“This is absolutely one of the most important days in West Virginia history. We have accomplished things that nobody believed could have ever been possible. In fact, there were a lot of people that doubted this program. Despite the doubts, Toby and Edith made it known they were done being last, and they put their faith in the Roads to Prosperity program. We all believe in that vision now,” Gov. Justice said. “I look behind me at the 1,320 incredible DOT folks that represent the total number of projects that were on the books for decades. I cannot thank the folks at our Department of Transportation enough for the unbelievable work they’ve done and that they will continue to do. Roads are being fixed in every corner of West Virginia. We’ve created tens of thousands of jobs, our tourism is skyrocketing, and people around the world are taking notice. "Roads to Prosperity started as a promise. I promised if West Virginians said yes on the bond vote that we'd do something that had never been done before. Today on this anniversary, I can say that we have delivered on that promise. Prosperity is HERE in West Virginia. We've planted the seeds for the future, and they will continue bringing prosperity for years to come. We are watching West Virginia become a powerhouse on the world stage, and we can thank Roads to Prosperity for laying the foundation."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.