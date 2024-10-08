Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,140 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Justice amends special session call with several new items for consideration

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation amending his original call for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in Special Session, adding several new items for consideration.

Some of the additional items include: 

  • A 2% reduction in the personal income tax.
  • A resolution to honor Hershel "Woody" Williams with a statue in the National Statuary Hall Collection.
  • Funding for certain federally-funded broadband expansion programs to come from the West Virginia Economic Development Authority.
  • Supplemental funding for West Virginia University, Marshall University, Concord University, Shepherd University, and New River Community and Technical College.
  • The allocation of $5 million for statewide EMS program support.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Justice amends special session call with several new items for consideration

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more