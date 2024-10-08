Gov. Justice amends special session call with several new items for consideration

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation amending his original call for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in Special Session, adding several new items for consideration. Some of the additional items include: A 2% reduction in the personal income tax.

A resolution to honor Hershel "Woody" Williams with a statue in the National Statuary Hall Collection.

Funding for certain federally-funded broadband expansion programs to come from the West Virginia Economic Development Authority.

Supplemental funding for West Virginia University, Marshall University, Concord University, Shepherd University, and New River Community and Technical College.

The allocation of $5 million for statewide EMS program support.