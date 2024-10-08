Larry Jordan to Host Exclusive Interviews at NAB Show New York 2024, Sponsored by Axle AI
Larry Jordan, renowned media expert and industry veteran, is conducting exclusive interviews at NAB Show New York 2024; videos are at www.edit-smarter.com.
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larry Jordan, a renowned media expert and industry veteran, will be conducting exclusive interviews at the upcoming NAB Show New York 2024, providing insights into innovative products and future technologies. Jordan will speak with nearly three dozen leading companies in the media and entertainment industry. These interviews will provide an in-depth look at the latest industry trends, new product launches, and technology innovations. Larry Jordan will be conducting the interviews in Booth 765 on the show floor for both days of the show, October 9th and 10th, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center.
Interviews to be available online
The interviews, sponsored by the NAB Show New York and industry software leaders Axle AI, will be made available on Larry Jordan’s new website Edit-Smarter.com, and his YouTube channel.
Earlier this year at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, Larry Jordan conducted a series of interviews with industry leaders and innovators to discuss emerging technologies, breakthrough innovations and a glimpse into the future of media technology. These in-depth conversations, which focused on groundbreaking developments and trends, offered valuable insights into the future of media production and post-production. You can watch the highlights on YouTube, including discussions on the Creator Economy (https://youtu.be/FKLKEagbnb4), The Impact of AI (https://youtu.be/W9RZAjTLo_8), and the Key Trends Media Industry Leaders Are Watching (https://youtu.be/oTufonqOuVg).
Featured Companies
The following companies are currently scheduled for interviews:
Industry Overviews:
NAB Executive Staff
KeyCode Media
PostPerspective
Simon Lewis Studio
Connor Nichols
Bubble Agency
Grithaus Agency
New Products & Future Technology:
Appear
Archiware
Avid Technology
Axle AI
Blackmagic Design
Cartoni
Cinedeck
Clear-com
CueScript
EditShare
Flanders Scientific
Fujifilm
LEWITT Audio
LucidLink
Maxon
Motion Picture Enterprises (MPE)
Nexsan
OpenDrives
Panasonic Connect
Pearpop
Pixotope
Pliant Technologies
QuickLink
Ross Video
Signiant
Telos Alliance
VizRT
This event and the interviews are proudly sponsored by Axle AI and the NAB Show New York, reflecting their commitment to pushing the boundaries of media technology and innovation and enabling the media industry to grow and succeed. For more information, visit edit-smarter.com, Larry Jordan’s website or follow our social media channels.
email us here
The Impact of AI on the Media Industry - Larry Jordan
