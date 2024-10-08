Larry Jordan to Host Exclusive Interviews at NAB Show New York 2024, Sponsored by Axle AI

Larry Jordan, video industry authority, to conduct interviews at NAB Show NY 2024 NAB Show New York 2024 logo

Larry Jordan, renowned media expert and industry veteran, is conducting exclusive interviews at NAB Show New York 2024; videos are at www.edit-smarter.com.

It's great to have Larry back on the NAB Show floor in New York, conducting his definitive interviews with industry leaders. Given the fast pace of change in the video industry, it's must-see viewing!” — Sam Bogoch, CEO, Axle AI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larry Jordan, a renowned media expert and industry veteran, will be conducting exclusive interviews at the upcoming NAB Show New York 2024, providing insights into innovative products and future technologies. Jordan will speak with nearly three dozen leading companies in the media and entertainment industry. These interviews will provide an in-depth look at the latest industry trends, new product launches, and technology innovations. Larry Jordan will be conducting the interviews in Booth 765 on the show floor for both days of the show, October 9th and 10th, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center.

Interviews to be available online

The interviews, sponsored by the NAB Show New York and industry software leaders Axle AI, will be made available on Larry Jordan’s new website Edit-Smarter.com, and his YouTube channel.

Earlier this year at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, Larry Jordan conducted a series of interviews with industry leaders and innovators to discuss emerging technologies, breakthrough innovations and a glimpse into the future of media technology. These in-depth conversations, which focused on groundbreaking developments and trends, offered valuable insights into the future of media production and post-production. You can watch the highlights on YouTube, including discussions on the Creator Economy (https://youtu.be/FKLKEagbnb4), The Impact of AI (https://youtu.be/W9RZAjTLo_8), and the Key Trends Media Industry Leaders Are Watching (https://youtu.be/oTufonqOuVg).

Featured Companies

The following companies are currently scheduled for interviews:

Industry Overviews:

NAB Executive Staff

KeyCode Media

PostPerspective

Simon Lewis Studio

Connor Nichols

Bubble Agency

Grithaus Agency

New Products & Future Technology:

Appear

Archiware

Avid Technology

Axle AI

Blackmagic Design

Cartoni

Cinedeck

Clear-com

CueScript

EditShare

Flanders Scientific

Fujifilm

LEWITT Audio

LucidLink

Maxon

Motion Picture Enterprises (MPE)

Nexsan

OpenDrives

Panasonic Connect

Pearpop

Pixotope

Pliant Technologies

QuickLink

Ross Video

Signiant

Telos Alliance

VizRT

This event and the interviews are proudly sponsored by Axle AI and the NAB Show New York, reflecting their commitment to pushing the boundaries of media technology and innovation and enabling the media industry to grow and succeed. For more information, visit edit-smarter.com, Larry Jordan’s website or follow our social media channels.

