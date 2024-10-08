City Beat News Awards Automotive Businesses for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

With a focus on providing quality service and an excellent experience for customers every time, three automotive businesses are recognized by City Beat News.

The Stirling Center is pleased to join City Beat News in recognizing these Spectrum Award Winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service.” — Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Beat News recently honored three businesses in the automotive industry whose customer service efforts have earned them a solid reputation for customer satisfaction along with consecutive Spectrum Awards for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction.Island Auto Repair in Ocean City, New Jersey, is a 10-time Spectrum Award winner. The family-owned auto repair shop has been serving the community since 1987, providing certified repairs and 24-hour towing service. The shop’s ASE-certified mechanics receive ongoing training to keep up to date on the latest automotive technology and repair techniques, and handle everything from brake service to air conditioning repair as a one-stop shop for automotive repairs. Each repair is backed by warranties and delivered by a team that always puts customers first. For more information, visit the shop’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/island-auto-repair-Ocean-City-NJ Bending Wrenches Auto Repair in Arvada, Colorado, provides dependable, trustworthy repairs for all makes and models. Serving the metropolitan Denver area since 2009, the shop prides itself on quality auto repair done once, done right. In fact, complete customer satisfaction is the number-one goal at Bending Wrenches Auto Repair, and the shop has earned six Spectrum Awards for delivering on its customer service reputation. Another point of pride for the shop is offering dealership-quality knowledge and experience without dealership prices. For more information, visit the shop’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/bending-wrenches-automotive-Arvada-CO Valencia Car Wash in Valencia, California, has been serving the community since 1988. The car wash has both full-service and express drive-thru services to meet every customer’s needs. A full-service wash includes a vacuum, and free self-vacuums are available for express wash customers. Additionally, Valencia Car Wash offers full automotive detailing services and oil changes. More than three decades of excellent customer service has cemented the car wash’s reputation in the community and earned it nine Spectrum Awards. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/valencia-car-wash-Valencia-CA In its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.“The Stirling Center is pleased to join City Beat News in recognizing these Spectrum Award Winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. “It is in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding experience.”About City Beat News and The Stirling CenterThe Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org , recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.