California deploys Urban Search and Rescue Task Force teams ahead of Hurricane Milton

In total, California has deployed 284 highly specialized personnel to support hurricane response efforts in recent weeks

SACRAMENTO – With Hurricane Milton expected to make landfall in Florida this week as a Category 5 hurricane, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the deployment of 144 firefighters and ground support personnel from three California Urban Search and Rescue Task Force teams to assist with incident management, emergency operations and search and rescue efforts.

This incoming aid is in addition to California Urban Search and Rescue resources recently deployed to support the response to Hurricane Helene, including 140 firefighters and support personnel from California/FEMA US&R Task Forces 5 and 6 from the Orange County Fire Authority and Riverside Fire Department, and California Swiftwater Task Force 1 from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

In close coordination with FEMA, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is now deploying Task Force members from the Los Angeles City Fire Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department and Menlo Park Fire Protection District to support the Hurricane Milton response. These highly specialized personnel are trained in structural collapse and swift water/flood environments and are expected to arrive in Georgia in the coming days to stage before being dispatched.

The deployment has no impact on California’s emergency response and firefighting capabilities.