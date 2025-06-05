Governor Newsom provides eligible homeowners $20,000 through new CalAssist Mortgage Fund for California disaster survivors

This new disaster mortgage relief program, managed by the California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA), will be paired with $25 million in additional housing counseling support through CalHFA’s National Mortgage Settlement Housing Counseling Program, and none of the funds impact the proposed 2025-2026 budget.

The CalAssist Mortgage Fund provides relief for the most vulnerable homeowners whose homes have been destroyed or left uninhabitable as the result of a disaster that received a State of Emergency proclamation by the Governor or a Major Disaster Declaration approved by the President between January 2023 and January 2025, such as the Eaton Fire, Palisades Fire, Park Fire and San Diego floods.

When applications open on June 12, eligible homeowners can apply for grants covering up to three months of mortgage payments, up to $20,000 total.

“When disaster strikes and families lose their homes, every step toward recovery makes a meaningful difference,” said Tomiquia Moss, Secretary of California’s Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency. “The CalAssist Mortgage Fund will provide more than $100 million in valuable support to help ease the financial pressure survivors face, giving them a little more breathing room as they navigate the challenging path of rebuilding their lives.”

How to access funding

To provide time for affected homeowners to get prepared to apply, application and eligibility information about the CalAssist Mortgage Fund is now available at CalAssistMortgageFund.org. These grants do not have to be repaid and applying to the program is free. Grants will be sent directly to the approved homeowner’s mortgage servicer.

“For communities affected by disasters, the CalAssist Mortgage Fund will provide homeowners with financial assistance that allows them to focus on healing and recovery,” said Rebecca Franklin, Chief Deputy Director at CalHFA. “Hard-working families across the state, from Altadena to Chico, deserve relief as they work to recover from these devastating events.”

Homeowners can call the CalAssist Mortgage Fund for in-depth, one-on-one assistance with preparing and completing their application. Call 800-501-0019 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Additionally, homeowners can also access free support and services from HUD-certified housing counseling agencies.

The Governor previously had secured commitments from more than 400 financial institutions, including five major lenders (Bank of America, Citi, JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo), to offer homeowners impacted by the L.A. wildfires a 90-day forbearance of their mortgage payments, without reporting these payments to credit reporting agencies or charging late fees.

Fast-tracking rebuilding efforts

Governor Newsom has provided unprecedented support to assist Los Angeles’ recovery from this year’s firestorms. In addition to recently announcing a new AI tool to supercharge the approval of building permits, Governor Newsom issued an executive order to streamline the rebuilding of homes and businesses destroyed — suspending permitting and review requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the California Coastal Act. The Governor also issued an executive order further cutting red tape by reiterating that permitting requirements under the California Coastal Act are suspended for rebuilding efforts and directing the Coastal Commission not to issue guidance or take any action that interferes with or conflicts with the Governor’s executive orders. Additionally, he signed an executive order to cut more red tape and continue streamlining rebuilding, recovery, and relief for survivors. The Governor also issued an executive order removing barriers, extending deadlines, and providing critical regulatory relief to help fire survivors rebuild, access essential services, and recover more quickly.

Giving survivors a stronger voice in recovery

To help provide the Los Angeles community with a stronger voice in the rebuilding and recovery efforts, Governor Newsom launched Engaged California, a new platform that gives Californians a unique opportunity to share their thoughts and connect with other people on topics that are important to them. It creates new opportunities for Californians to connect with their government to inform and shape policy through honest, respectful discussions. The program was launched in February with the first use case focusing on the impacts of the Los Angeles wildfires.