Governor Newsom statement on court ruling restoring AmeriCorps funding

In 2024, at least 6,150 California members served at more than 1,200 locations, including schools, food banks, homeless shelters, health clinics, youth centers, veterans’ facilities, and other nonprofit and faith-based organizations. When the devastating fires struck Los Angeles earlier this year, AmeriCorps members were on the ground, distributing supplies and supporting families. The agency’s shutdown ends these efforts.

California Service Corps is the largest service force in the nation, consisting of four paid service programs:

Combined, it is a force larger than the Peace Corps and is mobilized at a time when California is addressing post-pandemic academic recovery, rebuilding from the LA fires and planning for the future of the state’s workforce.

In the 2023-24 service year, AmeriCorps members in California:

Provided 4,397,674 hours of service

Tutored/mentored 73,833 students

Supported 17,000 foster youth with education and employment

Planted 39,288 trees

Members helped 26,000 households impacted by the LA fires and packed 21,000 food boxes.