Governor Newsom joins Compton students to announce the Golden State Literacy Plan and deployment of literacy coaches statewide
State Superintendent Tony Thurmond: “Literacy has the power to unlock countless doors for our students and transform their lives. We are implementing a strategy to move the needle on literacy, which has already funded literacy coaches and reading specialists at 803 sites across 45 counties and has provided professional learning to nearly 4,000 educators within just this past year. I thank Governor Newsom for his partnership in this work and for proposing a budget this year that builds upon these critical investments in our children’s futures.”
State Board of Education President Linda Darling-Hammond: “The Golden State Literacy Plan is an encouraging milestone in our ongoing quest to improve literacy education, making sure it’s effective, meaningful, and engaging for all of our students. We know effective literacy instruction requires early language development; diagnosis of student needs and progress; high-quality curriculum and materials; and preparation, professional development, and coaching for teachers so that they understand the reading process thoroughly and become adept at addressing diverse student needs, including those of English learners. As all of these elements are being strengthened in California, we are seeing progress that will accelerate in the years to come.”
While California, like all states, experienced setbacks during the pandemic, the state’s progress in literacy since the adoption of our curriculum framework has been noteworthy.
- Between 2011 and 2022, California’s 8th grade reading achievement on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) improved more than any other state in the nation.
- California was one of three states that had the nation’s largest gains in 4th grade reading on NAEP over that decade.
- California was one of only a few states whose NAEP reading scores did not decline during the pandemic (2019-2022).
- While these indicators are positive, there is more work to be done to ensure all students achieve literacy success.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.