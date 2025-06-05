Governor Newsom joins Compton students to announce the Golden State Literacy Plan and deployment of literacy coaches statewide

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond: “Literacy has the power to unlock countless doors for our students and transform their lives. We are implementing a strategy to move the needle on literacy, which has already funded literacy coaches and reading specialists at 803 sites across 45 counties and has provided professional learning to nearly 4,000 educators within just this past year. I thank Governor Newsom for his partnership in this work and for proposing a budget this year that builds upon these critical investments in our children’s futures.”

State Board of Education President Linda Darling-Hammond: “The Golden State Literacy Plan is an encouraging milestone in our ongoing quest to improve literacy education, making sure it’s effective, meaningful, and engaging for all of our students. We know effective literacy instruction requires early language development; diagnosis of student needs and progress; high-quality curriculum and materials; and preparation, professional development, and coaching for teachers so that they understand the reading process thoroughly and become adept at addressing diverse student needs, including those of English learners. As all of these elements are being strengthened in California, we are seeing progress that will accelerate in the years to come.”

While California, like all states, experienced setbacks during the pandemic, the state’s progress in literacy since the adoption of our curriculum framework has been noteworthy.