Daily Session Report for Monday, October 07, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
October 7, 2024
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 4:20 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Gregory.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:
· House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as Amended by Amendment A05600
· House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as Amended by Amendment A05724
· House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as Amended by Amendment A05728
· House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as Amended by Amendment A05762
· House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as Amended by Amendment A05827
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 550 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 551 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 552 Professional Licensure
HR 553 Appropriations
HR 554 State Government
HR 555 Transportation
HR 556 Labor And Industry
HR 557 Appropriations
HR 558 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35
HB 2616 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2617 Children And Youth
HB 2618 Insurance
HB 2619 Labor And Industry
HB 2620 Transportation
HB 2621 Aging And Older Adult Services
HB 2622 Aging And Older Adult Services
HB 2623 Transportation
Bills Recommitted
HB 1379 To Appropriations
HB 1541 To Appropriations
HB 2412 To Appropriations
HB 2610 To Appropriations
SB 169 To Appropriations
SB 170 To Appropriations
SB 801 To Appropriations
SB 840 To Appropriations
SB 1080 To Appropriations
SB 1118 To Appropriations
SB 1213 To Appropriations
SB 1241 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 533 From Appropriations as Committed
HR 557 From Appropriations as Committed
HR 389 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Committed
HR 318 From Education as Committed
HR 513 From Liquor Control as Committed
HR 555 From Transportation as Committed
HR 526 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HR 540 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HR 544 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HR 548 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 2536 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2561 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2567 From Education as Committed
HB 2581 From Education as Amended
HB 955 From Liquor Control as Committed
HB 1043 From Transportation as Amended
HB 1436 From Transportation as Committed
HB 1613 From Transportation as Committed
HB 2218 From Transportation as Amended
SB 668 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 765 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 155 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Commited
SB 1237 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Committed
SB 232 From Education
SB 1232 From Labor and Industry as Committed
SB 1274 From Labor and Industry as Committed
SB 1160 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 116
HB 976
HB 1578
HB 2203
HB 2393
HB 2557
HB 2562
HB 2563
HB 2564
HB 2594
HB 2599
SB 67
SB 142
SB 211
SB 232
SB 402
SB 1056
SB 1147
SB 1232
SB 1237
SB 1255
SB 1274
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution urging the Federal Communications Commission to collaborate with the National Football League and national broadcast partners to develop a system where fan input is considered when assigning secondary market broadcasts.
169-33
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
