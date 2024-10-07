Daily Session Report for Monday, October 07, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 7, 2024

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 4:20 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Gregory.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

· House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as Amended by Amendment A05600

· House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as Amended by Amendment A05724

· House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as Amended by Amendment A05728

· House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as Amended by Amendment A05762

· House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as Amended by Amendment A05827

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 550 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 551 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 552 Professional Licensure

HR 553 Appropriations

HR 554 State Government

HR 555 Transportation

HR 556 Labor And Industry

HR 557 Appropriations

HR 558 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

HB 2616 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2617 Children And Youth

HB 2618 Insurance

HB 2619 Labor And Industry

HB 2620 Transportation

HB 2621 Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 2622 Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 2623 Transportation

Bills Recommitted

HB 1379 To Appropriations

HB 1541 To Appropriations

HB 2412 To Appropriations

HB 2610 To Appropriations

SB 169 To Appropriations

SB 170 To Appropriations

SB 801 To Appropriations

SB 840 To Appropriations

SB 1080 To Appropriations

SB 1118 To Appropriations

SB 1213 To Appropriations

SB 1241 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 533 From Appropriations as Committed

HR 557 From Appropriations as Committed

HR 389 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Committed

HR 318 From Education as Committed

HR 513 From Liquor Control as Committed

HR 555 From Transportation as Committed

HR 526 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 540 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 544 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 548 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 2536 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2561 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2567 From Education as Committed

HB 2581 From Education as Amended

HB 955 From Liquor Control as Committed

HB 1043 From Transportation as Amended

HB 1436 From Transportation as Committed

HB 1613 From Transportation as Committed

HB 2218 From Transportation as Amended

SB 668 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 765 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 155 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Commited

SB 1237 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Committed

SB 232 From Education

SB 1232 From Labor and Industry as Committed

SB 1274 From Labor and Industry as Committed

SB 1160 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 116

HB 976

HB 1578

HB 2203

HB 2393

HB 2557

HB 2562

HB 2563

HB 2564

HB 2594

HB 2599

SB 67

SB 142

SB 211

SB 232

SB 402

SB 1056

SB 1147

SB 1232

SB 1237

SB 1255

SB 1274

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 358 A Resolution urging the Federal Communications Commission to collaborate with the National Football League and national broadcast partners to develop a system where fan input is considered when assigning secondary market broadcasts. 169-33

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.