Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,138 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Monday, October 07, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 7, 2024

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 4:20 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Gregory.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

 

·         House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as Amended by Amendment A05600

·         House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as Amended by Amendment A05724

·         House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as Amended by Amendment A05728

·         House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as Amended by Amendment A05762

·         House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as Amended by Amendment A05827

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 550     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 551     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 552     Professional Licensure

HR 553     Appropriations

HR 554     State Government

HR 555     Transportation

HR 556     Labor And Industry

HR 557     Appropriations

HR 558     To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

                   

HB 2616   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2617   Children And Youth

HB 2618   Insurance

HB 2619   Labor And Industry

HB 2620   Transportation

HB 2621   Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 2622   Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 2623   Transportation

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1379      To Appropriations

HB 1541      To Appropriations

HB 2412      To Appropriations

HB 2610      To Appropriations

 

SB 169         To Appropriations

SB 170         To Appropriations

SB 801         To Appropriations

SB 840         To Appropriations

SB 1080       To Appropriations

SB 1118       To Appropriations

SB 1213       To Appropriations

SB 1241       To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 533        From Appropriations as Committed

HR 557        From Appropriations as Committed

HR 389        From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Committed

HR 318        From Education as Committed

HR 513        From Liquor Control as Committed

HR 555        From Transportation as Committed

HR 526        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 540        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 544        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 548        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

HB 2536      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2561      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2567      From Education as Committed

HB 2581      From Education as Amended

HB 955        From Liquor Control as Committed

HB 1043      From Transportation as Amended

HB 1436      From Transportation as Committed

HB 1613      From Transportation as Committed

HB 2218      From Transportation as Amended

 

SB 668         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 765         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 155         From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Commited

SB 1237       From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Committed

SB 232         From Education

SB 1232       From Labor and Industry as Committed

SB 1274       From Labor and Industry as Committed

SB 1160       From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 116

HB 976

HB 1578

HB 2203

HB 2393

HB 2557

HB 2562

HB 2563

HB 2564

HB 2594

HB 2599

 

SB 67

SB 142

SB 211

SB 232

SB 402

SB 1056

SB 1147

SB 1232

SB 1237

SB 1255

SB 1274

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 358

A Resolution urging the Federal Communications Commission to collaborate with the National Football League and national broadcast partners to develop a system where fan input is considered when assigning secondary market broadcasts.

169-33

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, October 8, 2024  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Monday, October 07, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more