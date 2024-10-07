Toronto Summit to Examine the Future of Clean Fuels Regulations and Carbon Markets in Canada

This modelling-led summit will gather nearly 200 industry leaders and policymakers to discuss recent developments in Canada’s clean fuels and carbon markets.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registration is now open for the Canada Clean Fuels & Carbon Markets Summit , taking place on November 7th at the Novotel in Downtown Toronto. This full-day event will bring together key stakeholders from various sectors, including regulators, compliance entities, energy companies, and investors, to address critical issues shaping Canada’s climate policies and carbon markets.Given the ongoing dynamics - including the potential early federal elections, early data coming from Canada Clean Fuels Regulation (CFR) since the implementation started, pressures on British Columbia’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) from conservatives, Alberta's TIER pricing affecting carbon capture and storage (CCS) investments, Quebec’s review of its Cap-and-Trade program, and role of federal and provincial offsets program in Output-Based Pricing Systems (OBPS) - stakeholders are eager to understand how underlying policies will evolve.This modeling and data-driven summit promises to provide clarity for over 200 businesses and investors navigating the evolving landscape of carbon and clean fuels in Canada. The day will begin with a plenary session focused on policy, featuring key influencers shaping the discussions around federal and provincial polices and regulations. Following the plenary, the summit will break into two track diving deep on eight topics related to Canada’s clean fuels and carbon markets Track 1 is dedicated to Clean Fuels in Canada and will cover topics like Canada low carbon fuel Outlook in the context of the CFR and BC LCFS, the Outlook on EVs and Charging infrastructure, the Economic Modeling of the Canada CFR, and review of current and upcoming fuel pathways for the Canada CFR and BC LCFS.Track 2 will focus on Carbon Markets in Canada, addressing critical issues such as Alberta’s TIER pricing and its impact on CCS investments, Quebec’s review of its Cap-and-Trade program in relation to California’s proposed changes, and the role of federal offsets as a low-cost solution for meeting OBPS requirements. Additionally, this track will delve into the Challenges to Project Implementation, including legal, financial, and technical barriers.“The summit aims to provide actionable insights rather than the typical high-level rhetoric found at other gatherings,” stated Arpit Soni, Associate Director at cCarbon. “We are combining our industry-leading market analysis with policy updates from experts to guide businesses on how to engage with these markets in the coming years.”The Summit is supported by partnerships with several organizations, including the Canadian Biogas Association, Canadian Hydrogen Association, OPIS, and CarbonPulse, among other industry leaders. cCarbon customers will receive complimentary access, while other summit delegates can take advantage of complimentary or discounted cCarbon subscription options

