U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Chris Pappas for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Chris Pappas to represent New Hampshire’s First Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“Representative Chris Pappas has been a relentless champion for job creators, main streets, and the workforce in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District,” said Stephen McAllister, Vice President of the Eastern Region at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Representative Pappas has a small business background, and he has been a champion in Congress representing New Hampshire families by standing up for pro-growth solutions. The Chamber is proud to support Representative Pappas in his re-election campaign, and we look forward to working together in the 119th Congress to pass legislation that will benefit all hardworking job creators and Americans.”

“I’m proud to receive the endorsement of the Chamber of Commerce, and I look forward to continuing to partner with them in the fight to create a thriving economy and support small businesses. As a small business owner, I know how important our Main Street economy is to the strength of our families and communities in New Hampshire, and I’ll keep putting the interests of Granite State businesses and workers front and center in Congress,” said Congressman Chris Pappas.