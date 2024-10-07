U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. John Duarte for California’s 13th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. John Duarte to represent California’s Thirteenth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce our support and endorsement of Congressman John Duarte in California’s 13th congressional district,” said Ashlee Rich Stephenson, Senior Political Strategist at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Congressman Duarte has brought a much-needed business perspective to Congress. He’s a champion for Central Valley businesses, and he’s been a leader in supporting pro-growth policies and crafting bipartisan solutions on critical issues like immigration and infrastructure.”

“I’m thankful for the Chamber of Commerce’s endorsement,” said John Duarte. “Businesses are the backbone of our economy, and we need policies like cutting regulations and lowering taxes that help people start and grow their businesses. I look forward to partnering with the Chamber to create more opportunities for our business community to thrive."