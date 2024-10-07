U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Brandon Williams for New York’s 22nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Brandon Williams to represent New York’s Twenty-Second Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“We are proud to endorse Representative Brandon Williams. His dedication to fostering economic growth and supporting local businesses in Central New York is invaluable,” said Nick Vaugh, Director of the Eastern Region at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Rep. Williams understands the challenges facing our communities and works tirelessly to create opportunities that benefit both families and the business sector. His leadership is exactly what we need to continue driving innovation and prosperity across the region and beyond.”

“As a businessman, Navy Veteran, political outsider, it’s an honor to be endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” said Rep. Williams. “Small businesses are the backbone of the CNY economy and I have been a steadfast fighter for them as we continue to fight back inflation caused by far-left policies out of Albany and Washington.”