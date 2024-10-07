MPD Searching for Construction Site Theft Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying four suspects in a theft from a construction site.

On Wednesday, September 25, 2024, officers responded to the 900 block of 3rd Street, Northwest, for a theft. The project manager reported that on September 22, 2024, at approximately 10:30 a.m., two suspects broke into the construction site and stole tools and equipment.



The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:





Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 24148599

###