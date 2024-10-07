MPD Makes Arrest in Fatal Arson

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in an arson that left three people dead.

On Sunday, October 6, 2024, at approximately 5:30 a.m., officers and members of DC Fire and EMS responded for a structure fire in the 3400 block of 23rd Street, Southeast. Firefighters extinguished the fire and rescued an adult female resident who was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. On Monday, October 7, 2024, she succumbed to her injuries. Two additional victims, an adult male and an adult female, were located deceased inside the residence.

The decedents have been identified as 85-year-old Margaret McKinnon, 64-year-old Ronald McKinnon and 34-year-old Jessica Cunningham, all of Southeast.

The investigation revealed the presence of an accelerant both inside and outside of the residence and it was determined the fire was intentionally set. Officers canvassed the area and located a suspect nearby and placed him under arrest.

As a result of the investigation by MPD detectives and members of DC Fire and EMS’ Fire Investigation Unit, 56-year-old Robert Simpson, of Southeast, was charged with three counts of Felony Murder, Arson, and Felony Threats.

The detectives’ investigation revealed the suspect was previously in a domestic relationship with the 34-year-old female decedent.

The offense remains under investigation by members of DC Fire and the ATF/DC Arson and Explosives Task Force.

CCN: 24154741

