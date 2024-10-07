Hunting/technology working group named, meetings to start in November
Idaho Fish and Game has named 24 members to its Hunting and Advanced Technology working group that will review current technology used in big game hunting and provide recommendations to the Fish and Game Commission if the working group feels changes to hunting rules are warranted.
“We’re humbled that more than 750 people applied to be on this working group, many of which were highly qualified. While we can’t have them all on the working group, we really appreciate their interest,” said Ellary TuckerWilliams, Fish and Game’s Legislative and Community Engagement Coordinator. “It shows how important this topic is to hunters, and why the Fish and Game Commission wants to hear from them about technology in hunting.”
HAT Working Group Members include:
- Kimberly Johnson, Kellog
- Dillon Halverson, St. Maries
- Kevin Rogers, Post Falls
- Jason Topp, Sagle
- Halli Hemmingway, Potlatch
- Jeff Shinn, White Bird
- Larry Hatter, Grangeville
- Tim Frost, Boise
- Nathan Guy, Nampa
- Chelsea Merriman, Boise
- Jason Carr, Boise
- Alex Martin, Nampa
- Ken Crane, Jerome
- Nicole Swafford, Twin Falls
- Jeremiah Mani, Albion
- Tal Samson, Pocatello
- Jeff Choules, Pocatello
- William Job, Pocatello
- Derick Attebury, Idaho Falls
- Matt Borg, Idaho Falls
- Rob Thornberry, Idaho Falls
- Doug Talbot, Idaho Falls
- Bryce Oldemeyer, Challis
- Dustin Webster, Challis
“We selected people based off a variety of factors, including Idaho residency, area of hunting experience and weapon type, Fish and Game regional representation, age, expressed technology preferences and experience (traditional vs advanced), understanding of wildlife management, recognition as to the complexity of the problem, ability to work collaboratively with differing perspectives, and more,” said TuckerWilliams. “Members of the HAT working group members cover a wide range of interests, including traditional archery, competitive long-range shooting, hound hunting, trapping, deer and elk hunting, bear baiting, wolf hunting and more, all with varying perspectives and stances on what is and is not "fair" in the pursuit of big game.”
The working group will be tasked with developing recommendations to the Commission that strike an appropriate balance between technology, hunting, and the fair chase ethic. Recognizing hunters’ differing opinions on the topic, HAT meetings will have a professional facilitator with the goal of establishing consensus around what is – and is not – considered “fair” technology in big game hunting.
“Advanced hunting technology isn’t just an Idaho issue, it’s a national one, and there’s a lot of interest in what we’re doing here. The number of people interested in serving on the committee speaks to the importance of the issue,” Fish and Game Director Jim Fredericks said. “These won’t be easy discussions, and it’s important that we give the process the time and space necessary to have a thoughtful, respectful, and inclusive dialogue. I greatly appreciate these individuals willingness to serve on this working group."
For more information on the HAT working group or to submit comments for the working group to consider, go to the HAT webpage.
HAT working group meeting schedule (NOTE: All meetings, whether in person or virtual, are open to the public, but there will be no public input opportunities during the meetings)
November 2, 2024 - Saturday
11am -4pm
- In person - Boise, IDFG HQ
- Limited public seating
November 11, 2024 - Monday
- 6pm-9pm with a break
- Virtual via Zoom
-
December 2, 2024 - Monday
- 6-9pm with a break
- Virtual via Zoom
-
January 4, 2025 - Saturday
- 11am-4pm
- In-person – Boise, IDFG HQ
- Limited public seating
January 27, 2025 - Monday
- 6-9pm with a break
- Virtual via Zoom
February 17, 2025 - Monday
- 6-9pm with a break
- Virtual via Zoom
March 10, 2025 - Monday
- 6-9pm with a break
- Virtual via Zoom
March 29, 2025 - Saturday (Tentative, likely to change)
- 11am -4pm
- In person-Boise IDFG HQ
- Limited public seating
- Final Recommendations
