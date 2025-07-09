Submit Release
Fish and Game K9 Officer Hudson in the Panhandle Region is retiring

Unfortunately, Hudson’s retirement isn’t one characterized by days spent lazily and deservedly enjoying life on the lap of Officer Haag. In June, Hudson was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer and a resulting expectation of a few months of life remaining.

Hudson will be missed by his Fish and Game family, but most of all, by his handler, partner and best friend, Officer Haag. Officer Haag is committed to remaining by Hudson’s side until the end.

“The role of K9 handler with Hudson has been the highlight of my career and has deeply impacted my family and me,” reflected Officer Haag.

