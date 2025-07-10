Idaho Fish and Game sees uptick in black bear sightings in Wood River Valley communities

With summer vegetation and berries peaking, bears are actively foraging and working to pack on fat before the long winter ahead. Unfortunately, some are finding their way into residential areas in search of easy meals.

Bears have an incredible sense of smell—and that’s the problem

It’s estimated that a bear’s sense of smell is seven times stronger than a bloodhound’s and can detect scents from miles away. That incredible ability helps them survive—but it also draws them into places they don’t belong, especially when human food sources are easily accessible.

From fermenting garbage to bird seed and hummingbird feeders, bears are attracted to common household items. And once they’ve been rewarded with food, they’ll keep coming back.

When bears find food around homes, everyone loses

Living in Idaho means sharing the landscape with wildlife—something residents take great pride in. But with that privilege comes responsibility.

When bears get comfortable around homes, they begin to lose their natural fear of people. What may start as a curious visit can quickly become a dangerous pattern. A bear that learns to associate people and homes with food often ends up euthanized for public safety.

Letting a bear become a regular visitor—even by doing nothing—sends the message that it’s welcome. And that can have serious consequences.