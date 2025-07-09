Upper Salmon River Chinook Fishery update: 7/9/25

Hi everyone,

During the third week of the Upper Salmon River Chinook Salmon fishery (6/30 to 7/6/25) we estimated that anglers harvested 151 hatchery adult salmon and 33 hatchery jack salmon. Anglers also released an additional 47 salmon (14 hatchery adult salmon, 2 unclipped jack salmon, and 31 unclipped adult salmon). Not surprisingly given the holiday weekend and previous weeks’ catch, angler effort increased this past week. We estimated that anglers fished for 3,081 hours between Monday and Sunday, for an average catch rate of 13 hours per salmon caught and a harvest rate of 17 hours per salmon kept. For the season total to date, we estimate 282 adult salmon and 58 jack salmon have been harvested

As mentioned last week, I want to touch on the updated numbers we are providing each week. As some of you may notice, our previous weeks’ harvest estimates have decreased. This is due to additional e-tagging data that was collected last week. Our harvest estimation model relies on the on-the-water creel interviews that many of you have encountered, combined with the e-tagging data as it’s uploaded. As more data is added throughout the season, our harvest estimate model incorporates all the latest data and updates accordingly.

RUN and HARVEST SHARE UPDATE

We observed one additional PIT tagged Sawtooth Chinook crossing Lower Granite Dam on 7/6, which helped bump our harvest share up a little further, putting it now at 514 adult Chinook. This means that as of last Sunday, there was still nearly half of the sport fishery harvest share remaining.