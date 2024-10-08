New Book Empowers Women to Navigate Divorce

3D Photo of From I Do to I'm Done Mardi Winder-Adams, M.Ed, CDM, BCC Company Logo for Divorce Coach Mardi Winder-Adams

Divorce is challenging. Help is available in From I Do to I'm Done, a new book guiding women through the emotional, financial, and legal maze.

I wrote this book to offer valuable insights and practical steps to help women navigate the many challenges, decisions, and issues that come with divorce.” — Mardi Winder-Adams

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divorce is often one of the most challenging experiences a woman can face, and frequently, women find themselves overwhelmed and isolated during this difficult time. "From I Do to I'm Done,” written by Mardi Winder-Adams, an experienced divorce coach and podcast host, is the supportive voice women need as they embark on this journey. Offering both the tools to manage the legal complexities and emotional resilience, readers can ultimately craft new, fulfilling lives.

"I have witnessed firsthand the profound impact divorce can have on my clients, affecting them emotionally, financially, legally, as parents, and even in terms of physical health," says Mardi Winder-Adams, sharing her motivation for writing the book. "High-conflict divorces can stretch on for years, costing hundreds of thousands in legal fees, not to mention the immense emotional toll and stress they bring." She continues, "I wrote this book to offer valuable insights and practical steps to help women navigate the many challenges, decisions, and issues that come with divorce."

One powerful story featured in the book is that of Katrinia. Her divorce proceedings had dragged on for over a year and taken a massive emotional toll. Like many women, Katrina felt like a failure and couldn't see any hope for her future. After coaching, she understood that pain, anger, and doubt were normal parts of the process.

She worked on skills like mindfulness, reframing negative thoughts, and addressing her fears about being single again without judgment. Slowly, Katrina began embracing her ability to take control of her life. Instead of dwelling on the past, she focused on charting a new path and working on loving herself. By transforming how she processed her emotions, Katrina regained confidence in her ability to fully enjoy life again.

This essential guide provides practical advice, emotional support, and empowering stories to help women navigate the challenges of divorce with confidence and clarity. “From I Do to I’m Done” is not just a book; it’s a movement aimed at empowering women to take control of their lives, even in the face of adversity. The book covers a wide range of topics, including:

- Building a Divorce Dream Team: How to assemble the right legal and emotional support.

- Setting Healthy Boundaries: Protecting your time, energy, and emotional well-being.

- Financial Planning: Understanding the financial implications of divorce and planning for a secure future.

- Emotional Resilience: Developing the strength to move forward and thrive after divorce.

Mardi Winder-Adams emphasizes that divorce, while difficult, can also be a catalyst for personal growth and transformation. By following the guidance in "From I Do to I'm Done," women can emerge from this experience stronger, more confident, and ready to embrace the next chapter of their lives. Now available where books are sold.

About the Author

Mardi Winder-Adams is a renowned divorce coach with over 20 years of experience helping women navigate the complexities of divorce. She is passionate about empowering women to take control of their futures and build the lives they deserve. Mardi offers one-on-one coaching, workshops, and speaking engagements to support women in their journey to independence and empowerment.

