Women Entrepreneurs Break Through Common Barriers by Embracing Their Entrepreneurial Style

Author & Coach Stephanie Wood Book photo

Discover how to tackle the seven most common challenges faced by women entrepreneurs by using your unique entrepreneurial style and The Body Knowledge System.

Discovering your natural entrepreneurial style helps you develop tailored strategies to tackle common challenges faced by women entrepreneurs.” — Stephanie Wood

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ, US, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new book, The Body Knowledge Entrepreneur: How to Navigate Your Unique Style for Business Success, written by ICF Certified Business and Body Knowledge Coach Stephanie Wood, explains why many businesswomen are facing burnout, business stagnation and are feeling disconnected from their natural state of being.

Today, 14 million women-owned businesses make up 39.1% of all US businesses, according to a recent report, 2024 Impact of Women-Owned Businesses by Wells Fargo. This timely resource addresses their needs.

The book explains the revolutionary Body Knowledge System® - a practical approach that integrates physical, intuitive, and entrepreneurial wisdom. It helps women make informed decisions, align their business with their entrepreneurial style, and tap into their innate knowledge.

Clients using this approach are experiencing phenomenal business success. One of Stephanie’s clients, Maddy, secured a dream investor and began to relax more using what she learned through the Body Knowledge System®. After taking the OASIS Entrepreneurial Style Assessment, Coach Stephanie suggested that Maddy as an Inspirational style entrepreneur partner with a Team member who is an Analytical style to add more statistics to her business pitch. Within weeks, Maddy had formed a partnership with an investor that would take her business to the next level.

Leah polished her brand after implementing the System. She had been struggling with her brand’s messaging for months but could not put her finger on what was missing. When she figured out that her style was Spontaneous, she was able to stop dismissing her ideas as frivolous and infused her brand with whimsical creativity and assuredness.

As a former Broadway dancer/choreographer, experienced entrepreneur, and commercial real estate professional turned business coach, Stephanie Wood PCC, has seen countless businesswomen in numerous industries imitating society’s definition of success.

According to Stephanie, "Learning to integrate your unique entrepreneurial style creates a sense of natural purpose versus trying to mimic other business owners. How freeing it is to define success on your own terms versus living someone else’s story. It is time for women to showcase their talents in an entrepreneurial environment."

Stephanie developed this system while coaching women business owners since 2000. Her book guides readers to discover their natural entrepreneurial style and then provides tailored strategies to tackle the seven most common challenges faced by women entrepreneurs.

This is not your typical business guide. She invites readers to put on their dance shoes and pirouette through the pages of the book. They discover her signature movement called “The Dance.” This magical five-step wonder is both intuitive and physical and helps women bring their entrepreneurial intentions to life, both physically and metaphorically.

"Conventional business strategies often fail to address the unique needs of women entrepreneurs. A traditional one-size-fits-all approach simply does not resonate with every entrepreneur’s style and can hinder success," Stephanie shares.

A core aspect of this novel approach is her OASIS Entrepreneurial Style Assessment. "Understanding your style leads you to operate in alignment and tackle business challenges using natural, tailored solutions," Coach Stephanie explains. "Embracing your style, which is your superpower, can help you overcome business hurdles and rise victoriously in a practical and sustainable way." she concludes.

The book explains four entrepreneurial styles and how they can be used to address seven of the most common roadblocks experienced by women in business. The styles are Organized, Analytical, Spontaneous, and Inspirational. The book explains how one’s style supports decision-making, identifying partners, branding, accessing capital and more.

Coach Stephanie’s unique background as both a dancer/choreographer on Broadway and a successful entrepreneur running multiple businesses allows her to blend creativity and business acumen into the book with her signature system.

Get your copy of The Body Knowledge Entrepreneur: How to Navigate Your Unique Style for Business Success from Amazon at https://amzn.to/3UzE7L5. Use the Oasis Entrepreneurial Style Assessment to discover your entrepreneurial style.