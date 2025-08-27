New Book Empowers Christian Entrepreneurs to Build Prosperous, Purpose-Driven Businesses with Biblical Strategies

The Source of the Secret Book

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Can Christians run rich businesses without compromising their faith? Christian entrepreneurs struggling to reconcile business success with spiritual conviction now have a bold, Bible-based blueprint for prosperity. In The Source of the Secret: The Science of Getting Rich for Kingdom Entrepreneurs, award-winning author Angela Heath offers a wealth philosophy rooted in Scripture, spiritual law, and the unmistakable favor of God.

“This is more than a book. It’s a supernatural transformation process,” says Heath. “God is not against you being rich. He’s against money having your heart. This book shows how to receive abundance God’s way without compromise.”

Inspired by Wallace Wattles’ 1910 book, The Science of Getting Rich, Heath’s work reframes timeless business and wealth-building principles through a biblical lens. She boldly asserts that Jesus—not the universe—is the one true source of success, calling believers to build businesses in partnership with God.

The Hidden Struggles of Christian Business Owners

In the opening chapter, Heath shares her own desperate financial moment. She was praying, pleading, and facing rejection. It became a divine wake-up call: “Don’t go to strangers. Come to your Father.” That single revelation birthed a newfound confidence to keep patiently growing her business.

Heath then addresses the disillusionment many faith-based entrepreneurs experience when their businesses struggle. She addresses this spiritual frustration through biblical insight and real-life stories, exposing how even sincere Christians unknowingly fall into toiling, money worship, or New Age deception.

True Prosperity Through Supernatural Guidance

Far from being a prosperity gospel manifesto, The Source of the Secret champions “good success”—abundance with peace, purpose, and integrity. The book outlines a “Certain Way” to get rich, drawn from biblical principles and paired with actionable steps, prayer, and mindset renewal.

As Heath explains, “God's blessing makes you rich without painful toil. It’s not just about money—it's about mission, multiplication, and miracles.” The book is packed with practical tools: powerful prayers, affirmations, and micro-transformation actions. In addition, Heath offers free Kingdom business resources.

Supernatural Case Studies That Prove God's Hand in Business

Heath’s book includes powerful, true stories of business leaders who partnered with God for extraordinary results:

Mary Kay Ash was repeatedly passed over for promotions despite her talent. Rather than give up, she prayed and received a divine business strategy. With $5,000 and God's guidance, she founded Mary Kay Inc., disrupting a competitive cosmetics industry and creating a billion-dollar force of beauty consultants built on respect and purpose.

Milton Hershey failed in business multiple times before building The Hershey Company. Later in life, God gave his wife a vision: use their wealth to help orphaned boys. Obedient to the call, they founded a school where children could learn life skills rooted in Christian values. His true legacy became not chocolate, but transformed lives.

Dallas Jenkins, now known for The Chosen, once faced a career failure that shook his identity. Through tears and surrender, God sent a message from a stranger in Romania: “It’s not your job to feed the 5,000—just provide the loaves and fish.” That word redirected his career to glorify God, leading to a global Christian media phenomenon.

A Wake-Up Call to the Body of Christ

Heath sounds the alarm on the infiltration of New Age practices into Christian business circles—from speaking to the “universe” to idolizing money. With deep reverence for God’s Word, she calls believers back to truth: “Don’t give praise to what God created. Give glory to the Creator.”

The book highlights the difference between worldly wealth (which often ends in sorrow) and Kingdom wealth (which multiplies lives and legacies). It also celebrates current Kingdom billionaires and companies—such as Hobby Lobby, Forever 21, and Walmart—whose founders honor God with their business model and finances.

Free Devotional

To accompany the book promotion, Heath is offering a 10-Day Devotional based on the book’s revelations. Readers will discover how to defeat spiritual barriers, stop toiling, and activate biblical promises over their business. Another complimentary gift is the Kingdom Business Battleplan, a tool that provides specific recommendations and prayer addressing the exact business challenges users are facing.

