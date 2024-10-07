Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, October 7, 202

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of October 7 include the following:

Monday, October 7 at 2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a media briefing with state emergency management officials to update the public on the state's response to Hurricane Helene, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Note: Due to the State of Emergency in place, media members will be notified of public events as they are scheduled.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: September 30, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of September 30, 2024, included:

Monday, September 30

11:40 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

12:05 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

12:09 PM: Call with a local official.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held an executive conference call with state emergency management officials regarding Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

2:09 PM: Call with a local official.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a media briefing with state emergency management officials to update the public on the state's response to Hurricane Helene, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

4:10 PM: Call with Secretary Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Department of Transportation.

5:32 PM: Call with U.S. President Joe Biden.

6:00 PM: Call with a fellow constitutional officer.

Tuesday, October 1

7:58 AM: Call with a fellow governor.

11:30 AM: Call with Cliff Holtz, President and Chief Executive Officer, American Red Cross.

12:15 PM: Policy meeting.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held an executive conference call with state emergency management officials regarding Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

2:15 PM: State agency call.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a media briefing with state emergency management officials to update the public on the state's response to Hurricane Helene, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

5:15 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

5:19 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

5:23 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

5:30 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

5:33 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

5:38 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

5:40 PM: Call with a local official.

5:42 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

5:45 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

5:48 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

5:50 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

5:55 PM: Call with a local official.

Wednesday, October 2

10:56 AM: State agency call.

1:31 PM: Call with former President Donald J. Trump.

1:40 PM: Gov. McMaster greeted U.S. President Joe Biden and participated in a briefing regarding Hurricane Helene recovery efforts, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, 500 Aviation Parkway, Greer, S.C.

2:12 PM: State agency call.

2:21 PM: State agency call.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held an executive conference call with state emergency management officials regarding Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster was joined by members of the state's congressional delegation and state officials to visit a Medical Needs Shelter followed by a media availability, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, 650 North Academy Street, Greenville, S.C.

4:46 PM: State agency call.

6:04 PM: Call with a fellow constitutional officer.

6:30 PM: Call with John Furner, President and Chief Executive Officer, Walmart U.S.

Thursday, October 3

7:39 AM: Call with a fellow governor.

7:43 AM: Call with a fellow governor.

7:46 AM: Call with a fellow governor.

8:22 AM: State agency call.

10:16 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

10:21 AM: Call with a member a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held an executive conference call with state emergency management officials regarding Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

2:19 PM: Call with Secretary Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Department of Transportation.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a media briefing with state emergency management officials to update the public on the state's response to Hurricane Helene, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

4:00 PM: Call with Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks.

4:28 PM: State agency call.

5:30 PM: Call with S.C. President Michael Callahan, Duke Energy.

6:46 PM: Call with a fellow governor.

6:57 PM: Call with a local official.

8:07 PM: State agency call.

Friday, October 4

11:42 AM: Call with a fellow governor.

12:24 PM: State agency call.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held an executive conference call with state emergency management officials regarding Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

1:30 PM: Federal agency meeting.

1:40 PM: Federal agency meeting.

1:50 PM: State agency meeting.

3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster received a briefing from Edgefield County Emergency Management officials on their recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene, followed by a media availability, Edgefield County Emergency Management Agency, 304 Gray Street, Edgefield, S.C.

4:45 PM: Gov. McMaster toured damage in Edgefield County with state and local officials, Edgefield, S.C.

5:15 PM: Meeting with local Edgefield County agribusiness leaders at Big Smile Peaches, Edgefield, S.C.

6:09 PM: Call with Mr. John Furner, President, Walmart.

7:36 PM: Call with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

7:55 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Saturday, October 5

9:19 AM: Call with S.C. President Keller Kissam, Dominion Energy.

10:14 AM: State agency call.

11:14 AM: State agency call.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held an executive conference call with state emergency management officials regarding Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

2:15 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Sunday, October 6

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held an executive conference call with state emergency management officials regarding Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at a Republican Governors Association event, Kiawah Island, S.C.