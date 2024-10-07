SECNAV Del Toro As-Written Remarks at the USNA vs. Bucknell Superintendent’s Tailgate

Introduction/Thank You

Good morning, everyone! It is incredible to be here with you all to kick off another great year of Navy Football!

Vice Admiral Davids, thank you for that kind introduction, and for your stewardship of our beloved alma mater.

I am proud to serve alongside you in your capacity as the 65th Superintendent of the United States Naval Academy, and I know you are excited to experience your first full academic year with the first class selected under your watch—the Great Class of 2028!

To our many distinguished guests, supporters of the Naval Academy, USNA alumni, and family and friends of current and former Midshipmen here with us this morning—thank you.

Thank you for your support of this institution, and for your love, dedication, and devotion to supporting our Brigade of Midshipmen.

Right now, as we gather here in Annapolis, graduates of this institution are serving around the globe, deterring our adversaries and addressing challenges posed by our competitors.

We are serving in capacities across the entire spectrum of leadership opportunities within our Department, from Secretary of the Navy and Acting Undersecretary of the Navy to the most junior Ensigns and Second Lieutenants.

While the roles and responsibilities of each position vary, one constant remains—each one of us are entrusted with the lives of Sailors and Marines, our fellow Americans.

Every Midshipman on the field and in the stands before us today represents a link in the chain of our legacy—a legacy that dates back to 1845.

It is our responsibility to ensure they are ready to lead in every domain they operate in, from the seabed to the stars, and that they are prepared to withstand the pressures of deployment, separation from their loved ones, and for the harsh realities of combat.

These men and women are indeed more than just college students, for this is “Not College.” They are officers-in-training who represent the future of our Fleet and our Force.

All of us gathered here today play a key role in their development, and I cannot thank you enough for the support you all provide to our Midshipmen as they answer the call to serve our great nation.

Again, it is an honor to be with you all today.

And I would be remiss if I did not close with Go Navy, Beat Bucknell!

And more importantly, BEAT ARMY!

Thank you.