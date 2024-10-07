SECNAV Del Toro As-Written Remarks at the OJAG Change of Command and VADM Crandall Retirement

Introduction/Thank You

Good morning, everyone!

It is an honor to be here with you this morning to celebrate the service of Vice Admiral Crandall and to welcome Vice Admiral French as he assumes the role of Judge Advocate General of the Navy and command of the Office of the Judge Advocate General.

First and foremost, I would like to thank Vice Admiral Crandall’s family and friends here with us today.

To Vice Admiral Crandall’s wife, Barb, thank you for your dedication and all you have sacrificed on behalf of the Navy.

You have been a valued member of our Navy team since your husband’s time in NROTC over forty years ago.

I thank you for your selfless volunteer work with the Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society and the Navy Officer’s Spouses Club, along with organizations outside of the Navy such as the annual Alzheimer’s Walk for Life and Christ Church Washington Parish for Calvary Women’s Services.

All this while working part-time as the office manager and paralegal at a law firm in Burke, Virginia.

While we are celebrating your husband’s achievements today, we are also celebrating yours, and I wish you the best in your retirement. Congratulations.

To Mr. Darse Crandall and Mrs. Ruth Ann Crandall, thank you for raising an incredible son who dedicated his career and indeed his life in service of our great Nation.

Kathie and Amy, it is wonderful to have you here in celebration of your nephew and brother.

And to Admiral Crandall’s sons William, Andrew, and Edward, thank you for your support throughout your father’s distinguished career.

I also want to welcome and thank Vice Admiral French’s family for being here today.

To Vice Admiral French’s children, Lieutenant Caity French and First Lieutenant Andy French, I thank you not only for your unwavering support of your father throughout his career, but also for your own service in the United States Navy and United States Army, respectively.

As we all know, families truly are the backbone of our armed forces, and I was blessed to have the support of my wife Betty and our sons throughout my career in the Navy and now.

I welcome and thank our Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Franchetti, for her leadership of our United States Navy.

General Dunford and General Milley, thank you for your guidance of our service men and women around the world during your tenures.

Admiral Richardson and Admiral Gilday, thank you for being here and for your leadership of our Sailors and service to this great Nation.

Deputy Assistant to the President Geltzer, I thank you for your presence today and for your important work at the National Security Council.

Thank you to General Counsel Krass, former General Counsel Preston, General Counsel Coffey, and General Counsel Beshar for your service within the Department of Defense, for our service members, and for the civilians who support them.

Welcome to Chief Justice Ohlson, Senior Judge Effron, and Judge Maggs. Thank you for your presence today and your work at the United States Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces.

And to all of our general officers, flag officers, senior enlisted leaders, distinguished visitors, guests, family, and friends: welcome, and thank you for joining us for this ceremony.

I am humbled and honored to be a part of this momentous occasion today—the changing of command from one accomplished officer to another, and to celebrate the service of Vice Admiral Crandall.

World Today/OJAG Accomplishments

Our Navy JAG Corps is essential to ensuring our Sailors are ready.

And this is vital, because as you have seen and read in the news, we face tremendous uncertainty in the world today.

For the first time since World War II, we face a comprehensive maritime power—our pacing challenge—in the Indo-Pacific.

The People’s Republic of China continues to exert its excessive maritime claims through their navy, coast guard, and maritime militia.

In Europe, Russia is well into the third year of its full-scale and illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine is fighting not just for their own liberty and freedom—they are fighting to protect democracy in Europe and indeed around the world.

In the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, we are working alongside our NATO allies and Middle East Partners to ensure the safety of innocent, civilian mariners and protecting our commercial shipping against Iranian-aligned Houthi attacks.

Immediately following Hamas’s brutal attack against the people of Israel on October 7th, our Sailors and Marines were on station, the ready integrated force the world needed.

Our Navy-Marine Corps Team is at the forefront of defending and preserving global stability, and we remain committed to ensuring freedom of navigation of the world’s seas and oceans.

Our mission would be impossible without the essential work of our Navy JAG Corps. And Vice Admiral Crandall’s leadership of the twenty-three hundred attorneys, enlisted Legalmen, and civilian employees of the Navy JAG Corps community was integral to their many successes.

Throughout his time as Judge Advocate General of the Navy, Vice Admiral Crandall provided tailored legal advice for high-profile cases and the most sensitive matters affecting the Department of the Navy.

Under his supervision, the JAG Corps teams adeptly operated a full federal court-martial system, with counsel and judges executing military justice matters from investigation to final appeal.

He implemented a total overhaul of the Navy’s legal technology, modernizing the Navy’s case management and tracking systems, and implementing deliberate, repeatable processes to ensure these systems continue far into the future.

While accomplishing all of this, he also led the Navy’s implementation of Congressional and DoD reforms, including establishing and reaching full operational capability for the Office of Special Trial Counsel.

This worldwide military justice organization prosecutes “covered offenses”—violations of certain Punitive Articles of the UCMJ—and overall increases readiness of our Fleet and Force.

Throughout his tenure, the JAG Corps has grown significantly, adjusting to unprecedented demands and cases. And throughout this growth and extraordinary change, Vice Admiral Crandall has never forgotten about the Sailors and civilians of the JAG Corps.

He, in fact, committed to and prioritized strengthening the cooperation between the Department of the Navy’s uniformed and civilian lawyers, and graciously welcomed my General Counsel aboard in early 2022.

Vice Admiral Crandall, I could create a laundry list of your accomplishments over the past three years as Judge Advocate General of the Navy, but we would be here all day.

And although I know you may be eager to begin charging by the hour, I’m afraid you’re going to have to take these remarks pro bono.

The tremendous work you accomplished during your tenure as principal military legal counsel to both myself and the Chief of Naval Operations cannot be overstated.

Thank you for your tireless pursuit of justice and protection of the law.

Because of your efforts, experience, and vision, you leave a lasting legacy for others to follow.

Closing

I thank you all once again for this opportunity to speak at this incredible occasion.

Vice Admiral Crandall, thank you for your four decades of honorable and faithful service to the United States Navy and this great Nation. It is my sincere hope that you and Barb enjoy a wonderful and fulfilling retirement.

Vice Admiral French, I wish you the best of luck as you assume command of the Office of the Judge Advocate General. Admiral Franchetti and I look forward to working with you and benefitting from your sound counsel.

You should have no trouble tracking me down if there is anything you need.

And I certainly look forward to hearing about the continued success of our Navy JAG Corps.

May God bless our Sailors, Marines, civilians, and their families with fair winds and following seas. Thank you.