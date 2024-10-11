Reputation Sensei coordinates donation drop off locations, creates GoFundMe for victims of Hurricane Helene

Reputation Sensei

At Reputation Sensei and Digital Media Nation giving back to the community is part of our DNA. We have the ability to mobilize our client base and provide much needed resources to those affected” — Chris Snelgrove CEO and Founder of Reputation Sensei

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urgent Call for Donations: Support Hurricane Relief Victims in North Carolina!Reputation Sensei / Digital Media Nation, is teaming up with The Furniture Taxi, Brian Moote, Trotter Waterproofing, SpeedPro Imaging, MMM Express Trucking Company to gather donations and to fill trucks up with supplies!!!https:// gofund.me /cb03c372Entire communities in North Carolina have been devastated by the recent hurricane, leaving countless families without homes, food, and essential supplies. The destruction is overwhelming, and the people are desperate for help.We urgently need your support to provide immediate relief to those affected. We have trucks ready to roll and have a donation center set up for ANY resources you can provide!Your generous donations can make a significant difference in the lives of hurricane victims.We will be collecting the following items at drop-off location in Chamblee:2340 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Atlanta, GA, United States, Georgia 30341Other drop off locations:Burn Bootcamp Alpharetta: 5950 North Point Pkwy #120, Alpharetta, GA 30022Trotter Company Waterproofing: 6575 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. Norcross, 30092Tannery Row Ale House: 554 W Main St. Buford, GA 30518Every contribution, no matter the size, brings hope and comfort to those in dire need. Pleasejoin us in this critical effort to restore and rebuild the lives of our fellow North Carolinians.Please donate now to make a difference!• Bottled water• Soap, Shampoo• Toothpaste, Toothbrushes, Deodorant• Feminine hygiene products• Hand sanitizer• Diapers, Baby wipes, Baby formula, Baby food, Bottles• Cleaning Supplies: Bleach, Disinfectants,• Sponges, Mops, Brooms, Gloves• Trash bags, Paper Towels, Toilet Paper• Canned goods, Rice, Pasta• Nonperishable foods: Peanut butter, Protein bars, Dry cereal• Water filters• Electrolyte packets• Tarps• Plastic sheeting• Clothing, Blankets, Pillows, Towels• Disposable cutlery, plates, cups• Pet food, leashes, crates• Flashlights• Batteries• Storage containers• Heavy duty blankets• Heavy duty sleeping bags(100% of proceeds will go to supplies for victims of the hurricane).Together, we can help these communities rise from the wreckage and begin the journey torecovery. Your compassion and generosity are greatly appreciated.Thank you for your support!All donations will be used to purchase wholesale cleaning supplies, sanitary items(hygiene), and non-perishables and all supplies will be delivered to: BeLoved Asheville( https://www belovedasheville.com /) and ABCCM( https://www.abccm.org/donations/helene/ ) Collection centers in Asheville, NC.We have been in contact with both of these organizations to coordinate drop-offs at their locations. The more trucks full of items we can get, the more we can help them!If you can’t help with donations or resources, please share help spread the word! If you are a business and would like to team up to spread the word, we would love your partnership!

Chris Snellgrove CEO Reputation Sensei talking about locations of donation drop off centers

