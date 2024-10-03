Iconic Neir’s Tavern to hold their 195th anniversary block party Saturday Oct 5th 12-6

Neir's Tavern Logo Celebrate Neir's 195th Anniversary Block Party 10-05-2024

Neir's "The most famous bar that by now, you have heard of" Celebrates milestone of 195 years in business accomplished with the help of the Neir's community

Saturday marks the official start of Neir’s Tavern’s Road to 200 countdown. Thanks to the support of Neir's Ambassadors, customers, and community partners im confident Neir's will make it to 200 years” — Loycent Gordon Owner Neir's Tavern

WOODHAVEN QUEENS, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tactical PR: Located at 87-48 78th Street, [a/k/a/ “Neir’s Tavern Way”] Woodhaven, Queens, the celebrations commence at 12 noon and run till 6 pm. According to owner Loycent Gordon, activities will include: a bounce house for children, live music provided by an onsite DJ, educational demonstrations, and complimentary food and beverages served from 12:30 to 2 pm.Ed Wendell, the president of the Woodhaven Cultural and Historical Society, will be the master of ceremonies. The Neir’s Ambassadors’ Awards will be presented to honorees at 2 pm with several dignitaries expected to be in attendance.Neir’s Tavern has endured for 195 years with the last 15 years being stewarded by owner Loycent Gordon through the threat of imminent closure back in January of 2020 due to an unsustainable rent increase. Neir's received a Hail Mary when it was saved by the then Mayor of NYC, Bill DeBlasio. When the world was hit by an unprecedented pandemic and many bars and restaurants failed, Gordon again worked with his community of supporters and governmental agencies to guide Neir’s through one crisis after another.Over the years Neir's Tavern has gained fame and risen to iconic status. From being a location in the classic Goodfellas movie, regarded as one of the greatest films ever made, Neir's Tavern holds the distinction of being the only NYC bar with the honor of having a street named after the venerable institution. “Neir’s Tavern Way” is permanently installed outside of the establishment. Designating the iconic bar with a city street sign helped current and future patrons locate the historic bar.Yet another unique honor being bestowed upon Neir's during this Saturday's celebration is the special Queens MonopolyBoard Game with Neir’s Tavern featured as one of the properties on the board. Loycent Gordon will be on hand to sign autographs for those who would like to mark this historic event.As part of the event, Gordon will be revealing a special surprise. We invite you to join in for all the fun and excitement.Neir’s Tavern is well on its way to the road to 200 years thanks to the forceful stewardship and charismatic leadership of owner Loycent Gordon.SOURCE: Neir’s TavernWeb Site: https://neirstavern.com

