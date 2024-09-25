Submit Release
Equal First Aid 501 (c)(3) Urges Pennsylvania House Bill HB 755-to Pass

According to the American Heart Association, there are no recommendations to rescue an individual with a disability or who may use a wheelchair from a choking emergency. EFA is working to change that””
— Toni L'Abbate, Executive Director
LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Support Pennsylvania HOUSE BILL No. 755 Portable Airway Clearance Devices in schools.

It passed out of the education on a strong bipartisan vote. It sits with house majority leader Matt Bradford and can call it at any time. They suggest personal emails and why the bill should be supported. Matt Bradford's email address is Mbradfor@pa.house.net

Read the bill here: https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/billinfo/billinfo.cfm?syear=2023&sind=0&body=H&type=B&bn=755

Equal First Aid was formed to advocate for people who are disabled or in a wheelchair in a choking emergency. Currently, during a choking emergency, there are no public measures in place to rescue a person in a wheelchair with an obstruction.

Additionally, techniques such as back blows, abdominal thrusts, and chest compressions may be ineffective or unable to be done. No option is not an option. All people deserve a chance in a choking emergency. In the United States there are approximately 3 million wheelchair users are in danger of a choking incident.

Schools need Airway Clearance Devices onsite to properly address a choking emergency. If one isn't available, we suggest that you file a complaint using the following link https://www.ada.gov/file-a-complaint/ or directly at https://civilrights.justice.gov/report? =m_campaign=499a0d26-884a-47aa-9afc-70094d92e6f5
