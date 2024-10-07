Submit Release
MEDIA ALERT: Identifying & Disrupting Implicit Bias in the Judicial Evaluation & Endorsement Processes

The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) is hosting a webinar on identifying and disrupting implicit bias in judicial evaluations and endorsements.

Los Angeles County Bar Association Presents: Identifying & Disrupting Implicit Bias in the Judicial Evaluation & Endorsement Processes

Tuesday, October 22, 4-5:30 p.m.
Zoom Webinar

Event Details:
The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) is hosting a webinar on identifying and disrupting implicit bias in judicial evaluations and endorsements. Discussion topics include the impact of unconscious biases on judicial candidate evaluations, strategies to identify and address implicit bias in evaluation and endorsement processes, and tips for analyzing community information for potential bias.

The free event is led by moderator Elizabeth Bradley, General Counsel, Rosen Saba, LLP, and three key speakers: Deputy Judicial Appointments Secretary Adam Hofmann; Hon. Helen Zukin: Associate Justice, Second District Court of Appeal, Div. Four; Chair, LA JSAC; Former Chair, JNE; Former Chair, Central District Merit Selection Panel; and Catrice Monson, Esq.: Founder & CEO, Groupfully. Attorneys attending can receive 1.5 Attorneys attending can receive 1.5 hours of CLE Implicit Bias & Bias Reducing Strategies credit.

Register at LACBA/org/Events or call Member Services at 213-896-6560.

Catherine Jackson
Los Angeles Co. Bar Assn.
+1 213-896-6560
MEDIA ALERT: Identifying & Disrupting Implicit Bias in the Judicial Evaluation & Endorsement Processes

