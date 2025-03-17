Submit Release
Los Angeles County Bar Association Announces 2025-2026 Officer and Board of Trustee Nominees

LACBA President-Elect Jeffrey B. Margulies

The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) announces its Officer and Board of Trustee nominees for the 2025-2026 bar year.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) announces its Officer and Board of Trustee nominees for the 2025-2026 bar year with terms commencing July 1, 2025.

President-Elect Jeffrey B. Margulies will automatically become LACBA President.

OFFICERS
Theresa A. Leets, President-Elect
Douglas N. Silverstein, Senior Vice President
Eric A. Altoon, Vice President

TRUSTEES-AT-LARGE
Thiago M. Coelho
Lydia Liberio
Nick Spear

TRUSTEES FROM SECTIONS
Marta A. Alcumbrac, Litigation
Mark T. Hiraide, Business Law
Lou J. Shapiro, Criminal Justice

TRUSTEES FROM AFFILIATES
Anthony V. Costanzo, Italian American Lawyers Association
Mary T. McKelvey, Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles
Wendy T. Wu, Southern California Chinese Lawyers Association

About LACBA
LACBA was founded in 1878 and is one of the largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations in the country. LACBA serves legal professionals through its many sections, committees, networking events, live and on-demand CLE programs, and pro bono opportunities. For more information on LACBA, visit lacba.org.

Catherine Jackson
Los Angeles County Bar Association
+1 213-896-6558
