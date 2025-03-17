Los Angeles County Bar Association Announces 2025-2026 Officer and Board of Trustee Nominees

LACBA President-Elect Jeffrey B. Margulies

The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) announces its Officer and Board of Trustee nominees for the 2025-2026 bar year.

President-Elect Jeffrey B. Margulies will automatically become LACBA President.

OFFICERS

Theresa A. Leets, President-Elect

Douglas N. Silverstein, Senior Vice President

Eric A. Altoon, Vice President

TRUSTEES-AT-LARGE

Thiago M. Coelho

Lydia Liberio

Nick Spear

TRUSTEES FROM SECTIONS

Marta A. Alcumbrac, Litigation

Mark T. Hiraide, Business Law

Lou J. Shapiro, Criminal Justice

TRUSTEES FROM AFFILIATES

Anthony V. Costanzo, Italian American Lawyers Association

Mary T. McKelvey, Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles

Wendy T. Wu, Southern California Chinese Lawyers Association

About LACBA

LACBA was founded in 1878 and is one of the largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations in the country. LACBA serves legal professionals through its many sections, committees, networking events, live and on-demand CLE programs, and pro bono opportunities. For more information on LACBA, visit lacba.org.

