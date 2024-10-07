New I-55 interchange at Illinois 59 opening today, enhances safety, mobility, economic growth in Will County

ILLINOIS, October 7 - Rebuild Illinois: Full access interchange part of $93.5 million investment

WILL COUNTY - Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a $93.5 million project to reconstruct a new interchange at Interstate 55 and Illinois 59 with other corridor improvements is nearing completion and will be opening to traffic, another major investment in Will County made possible by the governor's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. Located between Joliet and Shorewood, the project is converting an interchange with partial access between I-55 and Illinois 59 to accommodate full access in a diverging-diamond design to enhance traffic flow and safety throughout the area.





"Through Rebuild Illinois, we are modernizing our transportation systems and driving economic growth statewide," said Gov. Pritzker. "The completion of the interchange at I-55 and Illinois 59 will soon provide a safer and more efficient transit experience for the Will County community while simultaneously boosting the local economy. This milestone marks another step forward in our mission to improve safety, mobility and quality of life throughout Illinois."





The interchange is scheduled to start opening this afternoon, weather permitting, with at least one lane on each ramp and signals activated. Illinois 59 will continue to be reduced to one lane in each direction approaching Seil Road through late October, when additional lanes on the ramps also will open and the project substantially completed.





"This project is an important step in enhancing safety, mobility, and economic growth for all Illinois residents," said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. "By improving access and easing traffic flow, we're making travel more efficient and creating opportunities that strengthen communities and boost local economies."





While the work zone remains in place until construction wraps up, the public should continue to anticipate delays and allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and remain alert for workers and equipment.





"The new interchange with Illinois 59 combined with other improvements to I-55 will greatly improve the flow of people, goods and commerce through the region while setting the stage for more jobs and economic development," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "This project is a long-term investment that makes Will County an even better place to work, play, grow your business and raise a family."





Prior to rebuilding the interchange, only northbound I-55 could exit to northbound Illinois 59 and from southbound Illinois 59 to southbound I-55. With the ramps opening, both directions of I-55 can access both directions of Illinois 59 and vice versa.





Additionally, East Frontage Road was relocated and reconstructed, providing necessary distance from the interchange, with auxiliary lanes added to I-55 between Illinois 59 and U.S. 52, improving safety, boosting efficiency and reducing conflict points by better accommodating vehicles entering and leaving the interstate.





"The Illinois 59 and Interstate 55 interchange is a perfect example of state and federal dollars working together to improve our community," said U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois). "This project will better connect the people of Will County to the exciting developments taking place in the area. The I-55 corridor is at the heart of new business growth, and these road improvements will help us meet future transportation needs by improving regional mobility, safety and capacity."





Because of Gov. Pritzker's commitment to I-55, the region is anticipated to benefit through planned developments in the area, including the mixed-used RockRun Collection that is projected to account for $1.4 billion in economic impact and produce $53 million in state and local tax revenue. The annual benefits once the improvements are finished are estimated at $181 million in economic impact and $72 million in state and local tax revenue.





Other components: The Illinois 59 intersection with Seil Road was improved and modernized as well as new sidewalks and connections to the existing local system of trails, including improved pedestrian and bicycle access across I-55. New lighting, modernized traffic signals, and noise and retaining walls were built along I-55.





As construction winds down, work continues on the multiuse path, installation of a new traffic signal at Illinois 59 and Seil Road, landscaping and other miscellaneous items into early 2025.





The interchange is part of IDOT's overall I-55 at Illinois 59 Access Project, fueled by Rebuild Illinois. Passed in 2019, Gov. Pritzker's capital program is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the statewide transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





"Will County is growing, and with that growth, it demands a skilled labor force capable of not just meeting but exceeding the challenges of a dynamic marketplace," said state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel (D-Shorewood). "As we celebrate the I-55 at Illinois 59 Access Project, we have to acknowledge the work Will County has done to be a transportation hub in Illinois while bringing good-paying jobs with good benefits for local people and companies to our community."





"When we make investments in our transportation systems and infrastructure, we are also investing in bettering the lives of families, students, seniors and individuals from all walks of llife," said state Sen. Rachel Ventura (D-Joliet). "I am proud to see our state recognize the importance of this area's potential and will continue to advocate for more improvements in the future."