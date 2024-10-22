Alpine Armoring’s Armored Tesla Model S Withstands Live-Fire Ballistic Testing

At the test range the Alpine Armoring armored Tesla Model S was shot to determine the strength and reliability of our vehicle's advanced ballistic protection. After the shooting the Alpine Armoring Armored Tesla S's passenger side shows that the glass was not penetrated by the test fire. Alpine Armoring tests many of our vehicles to ensure protection levels for the company's customers.

Alpine Armoring proves the resilience of its bulletproof Tesla Model S against high-caliber gunfire.

If you think protecting your everyday car against AR-15 and high-power rifles isn't for you, see the marvel of engineering that Alpine Armoring proudly achieved with a personally driven Tesla Model S.” — Fred Khoroushi, CEO of Alpine Armoring

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpine Armoring Inc., as the leader in custom armored vehicles, brought our armored Tesla Model S to local testing grounds. We successfully conducted live-fire testing of the vehicle, demonstrating the effectiveness and reliability of our advanced ballistic protection. Conducted under strict safety conditions, the rigorous test demonstrates our bulletproof Tesla's protection with different firearms while maintaining the vehicle's integrity and functionality in extreme situations.

Our simulated real-world shooting, documented in this video, features high-powered rifles and handguns, including 9mm and .44 Magnum bullets, fired at different angles and distances directly at the Tesla’s reinforced body. Despite the high-caliber gunfire, the Tesla Model S's ballistic protection held strong, preventing penetration and reinforcing Alpine Armoring’s reputation for providing world-class armored solutions. Built to our A9 (CEN B6+) armoring level, our armored Tesla Model S also protects against high-powered rifle rounds including 7.62 x 39, 7.62 x 39, and 5.56 x 45.

Fred Khoroushi, CEO of Alpine Armoring says, "If you think protecting your everyday car against AR-15 and high-power rifles is not for you, check out the marvel of engineering that Alpine Armoring proudly achieved with one of our own personally driven Tesla Model S vehicles. Neither the OEM look nor its amazing performance was compromised."

The test not only demonstrated the strength of our armor but also the Model S’s ability to maintain the functionality of critical systems under extreme conditions, ensuring the Tesla remains eco-friendly, efficient, and virtually silent in operation. Our armored Tesla Model S is tailored for clients ranging from government officials and VIPs to celebrities and high-profile individuals seeking top-tier safety while maintaining elegance and comfort.

The documented live-fire test stands as a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation and quality in the armored vehicle industry. This follow-up video shows additional testing of Alpine Armoring's armored Tesla Model S.

For further information including Alpine Armoring vehicles and additional tests, visit our official news page.

Advanced Ballistic Testing for Armored Tesla Model S by Alpine Armoring R&D Department

