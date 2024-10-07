Branded Hospitality's Innovation Alley Dazzled at FSTEC 2024, Showcasing Cutting-Edge Hospitality Tech

Branded Hospitality Logo Branded Media Logo

Branded Hospitality Hosted Fourth Annual Innovation Alley at FSTEC 2024, in Partnership with Comcast Business, Adyen, Middleby, and Powerhouse Dynamics.

Our 4th year hosting Innovation Alley was phenomenal. We witnessed innovations that will not just drive the future of hospitality technology, but create seismic shifts for operators and brands alike.” — Michael "Schatzy" Schatzberg

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality , the trailblazing investment and solutions platform for the hospitality & foodservice industry, recently wrapped up its most electrifying Innovation Alley yet at FSTEC 2024. The fourth annual event, held in Dallas, Texas from October 7-9, once again proved to be the beating heart of the premier food service technology conference.Innovation Alley, a launchpad for revolutionary hospitality solutions, transformed into a buzzing hive of activity as it spotlighted the most cutting-edge technologies poised to reshape the industry's future. The event showcased an impressive lineup of groundbreaking startups and forward-thinking companies that are redefining the boundaries of hospitality and food service.This year's Innovation Alley was turbocharged by an all-star team of co-sponsors: Comcast Business, Adyen, Middleby, and Powerhouse Dynamics. Together, they created an arena where visionary startups and leading tech innovators demonstrated jaw-dropping advancements in operations, sustainability, and customer experiences within the hospitality sector.Michael 'Schatzy' Schatzberg, Managing Partner at Branded Hospitality Ventures , couldn't contain his excitement: "Our fourth year hosting Innovation Alley at FSTEC was nothing short of phenomenal. Backed by our incredible co-sponsors, this year's showcase was our most impactful yet. We witnessed innovations that will not just drive the future of hospitality technology, but create seismic shifts for operators and brands alike."Innovation Alley has firmly established itself as one of FSTEC's most anticipated experiences. It provided a dynamic platform for emerging technology companies to unveil solutions in AI, automation, digital payments, energy management, and more. With the powerhouse support of Comcast Business, Adyen, Middleby, and Powerhouse Dynamics, Innovation Alley shone a spotlight on solutions that tackled the evolving needs of the modern food service industry head-on – from streamlining operations to enhancing sustainability and elevating guest satisfaction to new heights.The success of this year's event built upon the foundation laid by past Innovation Alley corporate sponsors, including industry giants Ecolab, Nestle Professional, Cargill, Denton's, and Lockton.About Branded Hospitality:Branded Hospitality ( www.brandedstrategic.com ) is the leading investment and solutions platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry. As experienced restaurant operators, hospitality experts, venture capitalists, strategic investors, advisors and corporate matchmakers, we leverage relationships with industry leading restaurant & hospitality operators, software vendors, and corporate enterprises to best create and capture value for our clients and partners.

