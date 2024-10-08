Clifford Law Offices Partners with the Women’s Bar Association of Illinois for the 2024-2025 Bar Year

A partnership between Clifford Law Offices & the Women’s Bar Association of Illinois will facilitate growth & new opportunities for both the association & firm.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Women’s Bar Association of Illinois (WBAI) is honored to welcome Clifford Law Offices as its Premiere Sustaining Partner Sponsor for the 2024-2025 Bar Year.The WBAI has prided itself on protecting the welfare of women lawyers and fostering a community of friendship and camaraderie among its members for more than one hundred years. The social, educational, and philanthropic opportunities offered by the WBAI each Bar Year encourage networking, mentorship, and connection among female lawyers, and are made possible due to the generosity of its Partner Sponsors like Clifford Law Offices.Named by the National Law Journal as one of the 50 Elite Law Firms in the country, and the only firm in Chicago to be given this distinction, Clifford Law Offices is one of the most highly respected law firms in the nation. Clifford Law Offices brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the association and is a strong proponent of gender equality in law, actively participating in initiatives that support the career advancement of women lawyers.Clifford Law Offices Founder and Senior Partner, Robert Clifford, announced his enthusiasm for the new venture, “Partnering with the WBAI is a powerful step toward empowering women, ensuring their voices shape the future of law, and creating a legal community where equality, leadership, and opportunity thrive for all. We are honored to help continue to grow the mission of the WBAI.”This partnership is a significant step in the WBAI’s commitment to fostering a productive and inclusive environment, and the WBAI is grateful to Clifford Law Offices for its willingness to support the association’s cause. The partnership will afford diverse and meaningful pathways to advancing the careers of women lawyers.“Clifford Law Offices is deeply committed to advancing women in the law, fostering an environment where women can lead, innovate, and inspire, ensuring that the future of our profession is as diverse and dynamic as the talent within it. The firm will make an exceptional partner for the WBAI this year,” said Sarah King, Clifford Law Offices Partner and WBAI President. "I know their commitment to growth within the community will prove valuable in continuing to expand our outreach as an association."For more information about this partnership and upcoming events, please visit wbaillinois.org To learn about Clifford Law Offices please visit, CliffordLaw.com About the Women’s Bar Association of IllinoisFounded in 1914, the Women’s Bar Association of Illinois (WBAI) promotes the interests and welfare of women lawyers and aids in the enactment of legislation for the common good and in the administration of justice. One of the oldest and largest bar associations in the state of Illinois, the WBAI encourages friendship and camaraderie among its members while promoting and protecting the interests and rights of women, building a bright future for female attorneys in our state.

