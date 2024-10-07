VFAF's Kartik Bhatt Indians for Trump at the Atlanta Trump campaign office Kartik Bhatt VFAF.US Ambassador VFAF's Frederick Mulika shared by Donald J. Trump posts from his Truth Social @TrumpDailyPosts.

Georgia Veterans for America First Kartik Bhatt was invited by the Georgia Trump campaign to record a message on behalf of Indians for Trump.

Our Georgia VFAF Team has been very active boots on the ground with Trump Force 47 to get the vote out for Donald Trump” — Jared Craig Georgia VFAF President

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indians for Trump national representative Kartik Bhatt, who is a VFAF Ambassador, was invited by the Georgia Trump campaign to record a message on behalf of Indians for Trump. The event was located at the Trump campaign headquarters in Atlanta on 10-6-24From the VFAF.US Website: Veterans for Trump aka Veterans for America First was founded in 2015 as a grassroots movement supporting Donald J. Trump for the 45th president of the United States. Admiral Chuck Kubic is credited by Steven Bannon and Corey R. Lewandowski as being the original leader of the movement.General Flynn also played a role but did not stay with the organization. Admiral Kubic currently serves as National Spokesman of VFAF. In 2020 Stan Fitzgerald took over the political direction of the organization focusing on the America First agenda and was named president in January 2023. In April 2024 Robert Cornicelli was named president and Jared Craig was named Vice President.The organization was invited to Mar-A-Lago for Donald J Trump’s announcement to campaign for the 47th president of the United States. President Trump shared the organization's 2024 presidential endorsement on his Truth Social platform. Robert Cornicelli and Stan Fitzgerald worked on the 2024 SC State Trump Campaign Coalition.VFAF's Frederick Mulika Veterans for Trump joined the Indians for Trump campaign session audience with Georgia GOP State Chairman Josh McKoon. President Trump shared a video made by Mulika yesterday see: https://x.com/TrumpDailyPosts/status/1843066278099210656 In other VFAF News:Veterans for America First (VFAF) proudly names Elon Musk as our October Hero 2024 Hero of the Month.Elon Musk is one of the most famous entrepreneurs and business leaders of the 21st century. As the co-founder of PayPal, CEO of Tesla Motors and SpaceX, and driving force behind many other companies, Musk has had an outsized influence on technology, space exploration, and solving some of humanity ‘s biggest challenges.Elon Reeve Musk FRS (born June 28, 1971) is a South African-born American businessman. He moved to Canada and later became a U.S. citizen.He became wealthy through several technology projects, including an online finance company which merged with PayPal in the year 2000.Musk is the current CEO & Chief Product Architect of Tesla, Inc., a company that makes electric vehicles. He is also the CEO of Solar City, a company that makes solar panels, and the CEO & CTO of SpaceX, an aerospace company.In 2022, he became the owner of the social media site Twitter after buying it for USD $44 billion.Musk is the wealthiest person in the world, according to both the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and Forbes's real-time billionaires list.In 2021, he was Time Person of the Year.The organization is currently streaming its new documentary "VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement" by director Stan Fitzgerald as a call to action getting the vote out for President Trump. VFAF is planning to launch new state chapters as well as replace the defunct North Carolina state chapter with effective veterans for leadership.All authorized Veterans for America operations can be verified through VFAF.USThe Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement: https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation

Kartik Bhatt Veterans for America First Delivers Speech for Georgia Trump Campaign use.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.