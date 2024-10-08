City Wide Facility Solutions Expands Presence in Alabama with Second Location

City Wide Facility Solutions

City Wide Facility Solutions continues its growth trajectory with the announcement of its Huntsville location, its second location in Alabama.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth trajectory with the announcement of its Huntsville location, its second location in Alabama.Local building owners and property management companies throughout Huntsville and surrounding areas now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs. Entrepreneurs Kyle Naessig, Ken Miner, Tim Spink, and Bubba Snider have partnered to open City Wide Facility Solutions at 5325 Wall St. in Huntsville, Alabama.“I joined City Wide because I wanted to improve the lives of the customers, contractors, and the team I serve by providing consistent, quality outcomes and creating opportunities for personal and financial growth,” said Kyle Naessig, franchise owner of City Wide Huntsville. “With my 28 years of experience in facilities management, I've developed strong client relationships through transparent communication and exceeding service expectations. This aligns perfectly with City Wide's vision to be the first choice for clients, contractors, and vendors.”City Wide Facility Solutions made a name for itself in major U.S. cities and Canada by streamlining facility solutions for more than 20 interior and exterior services for commercial facilities, including janitorial, disinfecting, and handyman services along with parking lot maintenance. Taking the onus from building owners and property management businesses that typically choose separate companies for each task, City Wide eases the selection and management processes for its clients.For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in Huntsville and the services it manages, please visit Huntsville.GoCityWide.com or call (256) 210-1919.About City Wide Facility SolutionsFounded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions for every client. City Wide simplifies the facility matters that mean the most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities – they pride themselves on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Their mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities they serve.

