POOF! One-Time Non-Winners Magically Become Winners

2nd Chance promotional drawing nets $876,000

JACKSON, MISS. – Eleven scratch-off tickets made the leap from the scrap yard to the bigtime winners, earning jackpots totaling $876,000 in The Mississippi Lottery’s 2nd Chance promotional drawing Oct. 3, 2024.

The 2nd Chance promotional drawing included 10 eligible scratch-off games. Winners will be contacted via a certified letter:

  • $500,000: A Gulfport, Miss. player won from a $20 $500,000 Bonus Multiplier scratch-off game purchased from Raj J Mart in Biloxi.
  • $100,000: A Jackson, Miss. player won from a $5 Wheel of Fortune® scratch-off game purchased from Byram Gas in Byram.
  • $100,000: A Sallis, Miss. player won from a $5 Addams Family Fortune® scratch-off game purchased from Kangaroo Crossing #103 in Kosciusko.
  • $100,000: A Taylorsville, Miss. player won from a $5 Lady Luck scratch-off game purchased from Stringer Red Apple Chevron in Stringer.
  • $20,000: A Tupelo, Miss. player won from a $2 Lucky Holiday Bucks scratch-off game purchased from Verona E cig & Smoke Shop in Verona.
  • $20,000: A Tupelo, Miss. player won from a $2 Money Multiplier scratch-off game purchased from Murphy Oil USA #7345 in Pontotoc.
  • $20,000: A Jayess, Miss. player won from a $2 Fat Wallet scratch-off game purchased from Jayess General Store in Jayess.
  • $5,000: A Fayette, Miss. player won from a $1 Mad Money scratch-off game purchased from Pilot Travel Center #174 in New Albany.
  • $5,000: An Ocean Springs, Miss. player won from a $1 Beat the Heat scratch-off game purchased from Clark Oil Company #43 in Ocean Springs.
  • $3,000: A Columbus, Oh. player and Grand Bay, Ala. player each won from a $1 3 Times Lucky scratch-off game. The Columbus, Oh. player purchased the ticket from Murphy Oil USA #8544 in Vicksburg. The Grand Bay, Ala. player purchased the ticket from The Oaks of Moss Point in Moss Point.

Players can continue to enter non-winning tickets at mslottery.com/secondchance for future 2nd Chance promotional drawings. The next 2nd Chance drawing is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2025. Click here for more details.  

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball® drawing is an estimated $315 million with an estimated cash value of $154.9 million. The jackpot for the Match 5 is an estimated 165 thousand. Lotto America® drawing is up to an estimated $10.87 million, with an estimated cash value of $5.34 million. Mega Millions® drawing Tuesday, Oct. 8, is an estimated $129 million, with an estimated cash value of $62.3 million.

