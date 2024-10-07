Kyrgyz youth succeed at the IV International Olympiad on Financial Security with OSCE support

From 8 to 13 September 2024, the Autumn Camp on financial security was organized by the State Financial Intelligence Service (SFIS) and the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, in the Issyk-Kul region. This five-day camp aimed to prepare the Kyrgyz Youth National Team for the IV International Olympiad on Financial Security, which concluded on 4 October 2024.

Finalists of the 2024 National Olympiad on Financial Security—aspiring financial security professionals—underwent advanced training and mentorship at the camp. Dynamic sessions covered key topics such as cybersecurity, anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT), cryptocurrency, and risk management. Participants engaged in hands-on activities, including financial investigations and real-life case studies, sharpening their understanding of modern financial threats and mitigation strategies.

Notably, as a result of their participation, Sezim Kubanychbekova and Ainazik Mamaeva achieved first place in the International Relations and Economics sections, respectively, at the IV International Olympiad on Financial Security.

“With the advancement of digital technologies, we are confronted with new challenges such as cyberattacks, cryptocurrency fraud, and data breaches. Therefore, it is essential not only to develop and implement new security mechanisms but also to educate the younger generation on the principles of financial literacy and security,” shared Ambassador Alexey Rogov, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek.

“Financial security is a growing priority in today’s global economy. This camp offers a unique opportunity for students to apply their theoretical knowledge in practical settings, fostering collaboration and innovation in financial protection,” said Asangulov Kanat Kubatovich, Chairperson of the State Financial Intelligence Service.

This initiative is part of the OSCE’s ongoing commitment to developing future financial security specialists in Kyrgyzstan. Since 2022, 16 students who participated in similar programs have successfully entered the AML/CFT sector, taking on roles in national security, compliance, and financial intelligence.

Through this collaboration, the OSCE and SFIS are shaping a new generation of financial security experts, creating a pipeline of talent committed to safeguarding Kyrgyzstan’s financial landscape.