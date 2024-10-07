Submit Release
Special Saturday Hours Offered October 12th at the Trenton Driver Services Center

Monday, October 07, 2024 | 11:44am

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) announced today that they are offering extended hours of service for one day only on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Trenton Driver Services Center, 2211 Highway 45 Bypass South.

During the special Saturday hours, Tennesseans can access all services provided at a full-service Driver Services Center including issuance, replacement, and renewal of a driver license, graduated driver license, REAL ID, identification (ID Only) license or handgun carry permit; vision, knowledge, and skills testing; motor vehicle records; voter registration and organ/tissue donor registration.

Citizens may also be able to complete many Driver Service transactions online. Visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html to learn more about TDOSHS’s online services.

