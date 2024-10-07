Special Saturday Hours Offered October 12th at the Trenton Driver Services Center

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) announced today that they are offering extended hours of service for one day only on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Trenton Driver Services Center, 2211 Highway 45 Bypass South.

During the special Saturday hours, Tennesseans can access all services provided at a full-service Driver Services Center including issuance, replacement, and renewal of a driver license, graduated driver license, REAL ID, identification (ID Only) license or handgun carry permit; vision, knowledge, and skills testing; motor vehicle records; voter registration and organ/tissue donor registration.

Citizens may also be able to complete many Driver Service transactions online. Visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html to learn more about TDOSHS’s online services.