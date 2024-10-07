NEXCOM’s NISE 54 Edge AI Gateway Brings Real-time Data Processing and Communications Applications to Industrial Gateways

Delivering Enhanced Data Processing and Predictive Analytics at the Edge for Factory Automation and More

The NISE 54 brings the power of AI to the edge with deep learning inference capabilities” — Peter Yang, NEXCOM

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of industrial automation solutions, announced today the company will launch the NISE 54 Industrial Edge AI Gateway for high-performance edge gateway applications at the embedded world North America Conference held in Austin, Texas October 8-10, 2024.With a significant leap forward for industrial applications, NEXCOM is redefining how companies use industrial gateways to deliver real-time data collection and processing, predictive analytics, communications, and enhanced decision-making powered by AI.“We are excited to share how the NEXCOM NISE 54 is expanding the power of industrial gateways at the embedded world North America Conference this month,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “Edge gateways act as intermediaries between industrial devices and the cloud or central data processing units, and by integrating advanced AI capabilities and edge computing into these gateways, the NISE 54 is powering the future of data-driven, intelligent industry.”The NISE 54 brings the power of AI to the edge with deep learning inference capabilities, including integrated Intel UHD Graphics up to 32EUs (Execution Units), Intel Deep Learning Boost (Intel DL Boost), Intel Advanced Vector Extensions (Intel AVX2) with INT8 support, and the OpenVINO toolkit support.Powered by the Intel AtomAmston Lake or Alder Lake CPU, the NISE 54 gateway supports up to 16GB of DDR5-4800MHz SO-DIMM memory and boosts multitasking performance, reliability, and safety with In-Band Error Correction Code (IBECC) capability. Applications for the NEXCOM NISE 54 Industrial Edge AI Gateway include industrial gateways, edge AI computing, factory automation, and embedded controllers.The NISE 54’s comprehensive M.2 interface provides enhanced compatibility, versatility, performance, and connectivity in a compact, industry-standard format. Its compact USB-C Power Delivery (PD) feature is revolutionizing industrial applications by delivering up to 80W through the port.This supports efficient power transfer and powers multiple peripherals with a single cable. USB-C with PD can power and control extremely high-resolution displays, enabling dynamic and interactive user interface control and next-generation digital signage capabilities.The NISE 54 also delivers outstanding levels of security and reliability. It handles high-performance, low-power edge applications running 24/7. With support for Intel Time Coordinated Computing (TCC) and Time Sensitive Networking (TSN), the NISE 54’s three 2.5Gbe TSN LAN ports are ideal for the real-time critical workloads demanded by applications such as PLC gateways in factory automation, robotics control, edge AI, and more. Its onboard TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) provides advanced security features to safeguard data and ensure system integrity. The NISE 54 can be operated in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 60°C (-40°F to 140°F), delivering full operability in harsh industrial environments.Embedded systems industry experts, partners, and stakeholders will come together in Austin, Texas from October 8-10 for the Embedded World North America Conference. Organized by subsidiary NürnbergMesse North America Inc., the event attracts industry experts from around the world and more than 150 exhibitors, including Nexcom. Key conference topics include Internet of Things – Platforms & Applications, Connectivity Solutions, Embedded OS, Safety & Security, Board Level Hardware Engineering, Systems & Software Engineering, Embedded AI & Intelligent Systems, Embedded Human-Machine-Interface, System-on-Chip (SoC) Design, Cross-Domain Topics and Application Use Cases for embedded Technology.To learn more, please visit NEXCOM website Features:● 3 x Intel2.5GbE LAN ports, supports WoL and PXE● 2 x M.2 Key B (1 x 3042/3052 + 1 x 2242)● 1 x M.2 Key E 2230 for Wifi/BT● Optional 2 x USB Type C (1 w/ PD + Alt Mode)● Support -40°C~60°C extended operating temperatureAbout NEXCOMFounded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.

