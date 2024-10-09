PMI President & CEO Pierre Le Manh to Open IIL’s IPM Day 2024 Virtual Event on November 7, 2024

IPM Day 2024 brings you over 30 presenters in one unique online platform. by IIL

The Excellence Equation: People + Purpose + Projects

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join IIL for its 20th anniversary celebration of IPM Day 2024 an annual virtual event featuring exclusive sessions, expert speakers, and the latest trends in managing projects using traditional, agile, or hybrid approaches. Project management is one of the most important topics for every organization today. Over 50,000 professionals from around the world are expected to attend from over 150 different countries! Projects involve everyone, from managers to team members and there is something for everyone at IPM Day 2024.Hear from industry leaders like PMI, Google, Siemens, and the Special Olympics on topics including artificial intelligence in project management, power skills, team dynamics, green PMOs, and the highly anticipated PMI Construction Professional (PMI-CP™). Don't miss the presentation on Caterpillar's 2023 Project of the Year.In recognition of his groundbreaking work and his enduring impact on the project management profession, we dedicate IPM Day 2024 to the esteemedDr. Harold Kerzner! Pierre Le Manh, President & CEO of Project Management Institute (PMI) will kick off the event in a lively interview on “Project Management at the Crossroads: What’s Next?” with veteran interviewer Bob Safian, Host of Masters of Scale: Rapid Response Podcast.Eman Deabil, Project Leader of the Green PMO Global Initiative, will present on the evolution of the ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance), and how the same can be integrated with PMO practices, by suggesting three workable models.Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, author of What Got You Here Won’t Get You There and The Earned Life, will discuss the opportunities and challenges of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. He will also introduce “MarshallBOT,” his new AI assistant to help answer questions.Dr. Diane Hamilton, Founder & CEO, Tonerra, Curiosity Expert and host of “Take the Lead,” the highly successful syndicated radio show. She will share stories from the many leaders and organizations she has interviewed or trained, illustrating how fostering an environment that encourages exploration and innovation can drive continuous improvement and adaptability.Alan Mallory, Speaker, Author and Performance Coach. This keynote explores the psychological factors that drive effective project teams. Alan uses evidence and examples to show how project managers can improve team cohesion. Live violin performances add a unique and engaging touch to the learning experience.“IPM Day 2024 isn't just a tribute to Project Managers around the globe; it's a catalyst for change,” said E. LaVerne Johnson, Founder, President, and CEO at International Institute for Learning “This event sparks a global movement, using the power of project management to drive success for organizations, society, and individual careers. Join us to learn, connect, and be part of shaping a brighter future, as we celebrate 20 years of project management excellence. Ever and onward!”We want to thank our Champions – Boston Scientific, CVS Health, DeVry University, NOKIA, Sabre, TD Bank, and Thomson Reuters – for their support and recognition of the significant impact project managers have on organizational achievements.IPM Day 2024 will feature over 30 video sessions led by business and project leaders, offering cutting-edge insights, case studies, tools, and techniques to inspire innovative ways of working. In addition to the Opening Day on November 7, 2024, the event will be available to stream until February 10, 2025, offering global attendees, convenience and flexibility, all while earning 26+ PDUs and SEUs.

International Project Management Day 2024 Program Overview

