Berlin Barracks/Dispensing a Regulated Drug with Death Resulting

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3000163

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau                            

STATION: Berlin                     

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 01/08/24 at 1541 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 557 East Hill Road, Plainfield, VT

VIOLATION: Dispensing a Regulated Drug with Death Resulting

 

ACCUSED: Michael Wilder                                               

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT

 

VICTIM: Elizabeth Visocan

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 01/08/24 at 1541 hours Vermont State Police responded to the residence located at 557 East Hill Road in the town of Plainfield to investigate the death of Elizabeth Visocan, 26. The preliminary findings of the investigation led Troopers to suspect that the death was the result of a drug overdose. An autopsy and toxicology confirmed Elizabeth's death to be the result of an overdose of a mixture of fentanyl and xylazine.

 

The investigation determined that the drugs which caused Visocan's overdose death were provided to her by Michael Wilder, 40, or Worcester, VT. On 10/07/24 Troopers issued Wilder a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 11/07/24 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Dispensing a Regulated Drug with Death Resulting. Wilder was subsequently released. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/07/24 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau

Vermont State Police

Bureau of Criminal Investigations – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

