Berlin Barracks/Dispensing a Regulated Drug with Death Resulting
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3000163
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/08/24 at 1541 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 557 East Hill Road, Plainfield, VT
VIOLATION: Dispensing a Regulated Drug with Death Resulting
ACCUSED: Michael Wilder
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT
VICTIM: Elizabeth Visocan
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/08/24 at 1541 hours Vermont State Police responded to the residence located at 557 East Hill Road in the town of Plainfield to investigate the death of Elizabeth Visocan, 26. The preliminary findings of the investigation led Troopers to suspect that the death was the result of a drug overdose. An autopsy and toxicology confirmed Elizabeth's death to be the result of an overdose of a mixture of fentanyl and xylazine.
The investigation determined that the drugs which caused Visocan's overdose death were provided to her by Michael Wilder, 40, or Worcester, VT. On 10/07/24 Troopers issued Wilder a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 11/07/24 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Dispensing a Regulated Drug with Death Resulting. Wilder was subsequently released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/07/24 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau
Vermont State Police
Bureau of Criminal Investigations – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
(802)229-9191
