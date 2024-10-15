Jiuzhou Pharma Welcomes Kathleen Noack as Vice President of Business Development

Kathleen Noack, VP of Tides Business Development at Jiuzhou Pharma

Global Strategy for Peptide and Conjugate Drug Processes

Her extensive expertise in business development and proven track record in the peptide industry will be critical as we advance our mission to deliver high-quality pharmaceutical solutions.” — Mr. David Mei, President of Jiuzhou Pharma

TAIZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jiuzhou Pharma is delighted to announce the appointment of Kathleen Noack as Vice President of Business Development Tides. Kathleen brings over 30 years of experience in sales and business development, particularly within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, where she has consistently driven strategic growth initiatives and expanded market presence.

In her most recent role at AmbioPharm, Kathleen served as Vice President of European Sales. Prior to this, her experience included the Director of Sales at Bachem AG’s headquarters in Bubendorf, Switzerland. With a strong background in fostering international partnerships and a comprehensive understanding of the pharmaceutical landscape, Kathleen’s leadership will further Jiuzhou Pharma’s growth strategy.

"We are thrilled to have Kathleen join our executive team," said David Mei, President of Jiuzhou Pharma. "Her extensive expertise in business development and proven track record in the peptide industry will be critical as we advance our mission to deliver high-quality pharmaceutical solutions."

Kathleen holds a master’s degree in chemistry (MSc) and has a wealth of experience managing complex sales strategies, building high-performing teams, and leading cross-functional collaborations.

In her role at Jiuzhou Pharma, Kathleen will focus on strengthening client relationships, driving revenue growth, and expanding the company's global footprint in the Tides industry.

About Jiuzhou Pharma

Jiuzhou Pharma is a global CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) focused on the development and manufacturing of small molecule APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and finished dose drug products with site in North America, Europe, and China.

Jiuzhou Pharma’s mission “Serve Life; Guard Health” guides its vision “to be a global outstanding life science company with innovative drug solutions.” The company values feature a customer-focused approach toward innovation with integrity.

Globally, Jiuzhou Pharma is driven by a passion for solving complex chemical development and manufacturing challenges. In the relentless pursuit of excellence, Jiuzhou Pharma embraces sustainable practices in process development and pharmaceutical production. Facilities pass rigorous inspections and regular audits by numerous international regulatory bodies, including the FDA (USA), PMDA (Japan), AIFA (Italy), and NMPA (China FDA), reaffirming a commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety.

Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., is the parent of Raybow. In 2023, small molecule and TIDES departments were established at their US headquarters, Raybow USA, Inc., located in Brevard, NC, to service customers involved in research and early clinical project phases.

Partnering with Jiuzhou Pharma means choosing a leader in green process development, bringing a blend of innovation, quality, and environmental responsibility to every project. Jiuzhou Pharma focuses on collaborations that help shape a healthier future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.