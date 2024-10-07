Swedish contribution to NATO’s deterrence and defence in 2025

The Government today presented a government bill to the Riksdag with proposals on how Sweden will contribute to NATO’s overall deterrence and defence in the North Atlantic area in 2025.

“This is a historic decision. Sweden has previously declared that its alliance policy will be based on solidarity. We are now putting this into practice when, for the first time as an Ally, we are contributing an armed force to NATO’s collective defence,” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard.

“NATO is the ultimate guarantor of European and transatlantic security. The bill that the Government is now presenting to the Riksdag will enable Sweden to contribute to NATO’s deterrence in a credible and reliable way, in the spirit of solidarity,” says Minister for Defence Pål Jonson.

“It is essential to both our credibility in NATO and Sweden’s own security that the Swedish Armed Forces are able to take part in these kinds of operations,” says Minister for Infrastructure and Housing Andreas Carlson.

“The proposal we are now presenting incorporates a holistic perspective, where the contributions we currently foresee for 2025 are brought together in one bill,” says foreign policy spokesperson for the Liberal Party Joar Forssell.

As part of NATO’s concept of Deterrence and Defence of the Euro-Atlantic Area, the Government has presented a bill to the Riksdag in which it proposes that Sweden make an armed force available to NATO. The aim of NATO’s deterrence and defence measures is to prevent war. Robust deterrence in peacetime is a key part of NATO’s overall security strategy.

The Government proposes that Sweden contribute the following forces:

ground units to NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence in Latvia (Forward Land Forces);

naval vessels to NATO’s Standing Naval Forces;

combat aircraft to NATO’s airspace monitoring and response preparedness; and

ground units, special forces units, marine units and naval vessels to certain other peacetime security-enhancing operations and activities.

This contribution will help strengthen the defence capabilities of Sweden and NATO as a whole and is planned to be implemented in 2025.