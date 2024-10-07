Submit Release
NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 10/7/24 – 10/11/24

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Oct. 7-11, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Oct. 7

12:00 p.m. Attend Rural Matters Appreciation event

Location: Park Place Eatery, Cedar City, Utah

1:30 p.m. Attend County Commissioner Recognition event

Location: SUU Hunter Alumni Center, Cedar City, Utah

2:45 p.m. Attend Rural Utah Chamber Coalition

Location: SUU Hunter Alumni Center, Cedar City, Utah

3:00 p.m. Attend Rural Listening Session

Location: SUU Hunter Alumni Center, Cedar City, Utah

4:00 p.m. Attend URLA Graduation & Project Showcase

Location: J. Reuben Clark Jr. Center, Cedar City, Utah

5:00 p.m. Attend Leadership Lesson for Rural Leader Academies

Location: SUU President’s Residence, Cedar City, Utah

6:00 p.m. Host Rural Radio show

Location: SUU Old Main, Garden Level, Cedar City, UT

7:00 p.m. Attend One Utah Summit Launch Event 

Location: SUU Hunter Alumni Center, Cedar City, Utah

Tuesday, Oct. 8

7:45 a.m. Attend One Utah Sponsor Appreciation Breakfast

Location: SUU Hunter Alumni Center, Cedar City, Utah

8:45 a.m. Meet with Lakeshore Learning CEO Charles Best

Location: SUU Hunter Alumni Center, Cedar City, Utah

9:20 a.m. Attend One Utah Summit Main Stage Discussions

Location: SUU Auditorium, Cedar City, Utah

10:00 a.m. Hold press conference at One Utah Summit

Location: SUU Auditorium, Cedar City, Utah

11:45 a.m. Present Rural Awards

Location: SUU Auditorium, Cedar City, Utah

3:30 p.m. Meet with students at SUU Leavitt School of Business

Location: Larry H. and Gail Miller Center for Entrepreneurship, Cedar City, Utah

7:00 p.m. Attend Huntsman World Games Opening Ceremony

Location: M. Anthony Burns Arena, St. George, Utah

Wednesday, Oct. 9

8:30 a.m. Host State Employee Town Hall focused on rural Utah

Location: Virtual

9:45 a.m. Present Transformational Leadership Awards

Location: SUU Auditorium, Cedar City, Utah

10:00 a.m. Attend One Utah Summit Main Stage Discussions

Location: SUU Auditorium, Cedar City, Utah

Thursday, Oct. 10

No public events

Friday, Oct. 11

11:00 a.m. Golf Channel Interview

Location: Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah

11:30 a.m. Meet with CEO of Mitrachem

Location: Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah

1:00 p.m. Attend PGA Tour Black Desert Championship Charity Presentation

Location: Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Oct. 7-11, 2024

Monday, Oct. 7

12:00 p.m. Attend Rural Matters Appreciation event

Location: Park Place Eatery, Cedar City, Utah

1:30 p.m. Attend County Commissioner Recognition event

Location: SUU Hunter Alumni Center, Cedar City, Utah

2:45 p.m. Attend Rural Utah Chamber Coalition

Location: SUU Hunter Alumni Center, Cedar City, Utah

3:00 p.m. Attend Rural Mayors meeting

Location: SUU Hunter Alumni Center, Cedar City, Utah

4:00 p.m. Attend URLA Graduation & Project Showcase
Location: J. Reuben Clark Jr. Center, Cedar City, Utah

5:00 p.m. Attend Leadership Lesson for Rural Leader Academies

Location: SUU President’s Residence, Cedar City, Utah

6:00 p.m. Attend Rural Radio show

Location: SUU Old Main, Garden Level, Cedar City, UT

7:00 p.m. Attend One Utah Summit Launch Event 

Location: SUU Hunter Alumni Center, Cedar City, Utah

Tuesday, Oct. 8

7:45 a.m. Attend One Utah Sponsor Appreciation Breakfast

Location: SUU Hunter Alumni Center, Cedar City, Utah

9:00 a.m. Attend One Utah Summit Main Stage Discussions

Location: SUU Auditorium, Cedar City, Utah

11:45 a.m. Present Rural Awards

Location: SUU Auditorium, Cedar City, Utah

1:30 p.m. Judge for State Bank Business Challenge

Location: SUU Auditorium, Cedar City, Utah

3:15 p.m. Moderate Natural Resource Management: Ensuring Utah’s Future session

Location: SUU Hunter Alumni Center, Cedar City, Utah

4:15 p.m. Attend BZI Social

Location: BZI Innovation Park, Cedar City, Utah

Wednesday, Oct. 9

8:30 a.m. Host State Employee Town Hall focused on rural Utah

Location: Virtual

9:45 a.m. Present Transformational Leadership Awards

Location: SUU Auditorium, Cedar City, Utah

10:00 a.m. Attend One Utah Summit Main Stage Discussions

Location: SUU Auditorium, Cedar City, Utah

2:00 p.m. Speak at Future Ready Utah Workforce Graduation 

Location: SUU Auditorium, Cedar City, Utah

Thursday, Oct. 10

11:00 a.m. Meeting with Senior Advisor for Education Rich Nye

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m. Interview with PBS Utah

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Friday, Oct. 11

No public events

