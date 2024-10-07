NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 10/7/24 – 10/11/24
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Oct. 7-11, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Oct. 7
12:00 p.m. Attend Rural Matters Appreciation event
Location: Park Place Eatery, Cedar City, Utah
1:30 p.m. Attend County Commissioner Recognition event
Location: SUU Hunter Alumni Center, Cedar City, Utah
2:45 p.m. Attend Rural Utah Chamber Coalition
Location: SUU Hunter Alumni Center, Cedar City, Utah
3:00 p.m. Attend Rural Listening Session
Location: SUU Hunter Alumni Center, Cedar City, Utah
4:00 p.m. Attend URLA Graduation & Project Showcase
Location: J. Reuben Clark Jr. Center, Cedar City, Utah
5:00 p.m. Attend Leadership Lesson for Rural Leader Academies
Location: SUU President’s Residence, Cedar City, Utah
6:00 p.m. Host Rural Radio show
Location: SUU Old Main, Garden Level, Cedar City, UT
7:00 p.m. Attend One Utah Summit Launch Event
Location: SUU Hunter Alumni Center, Cedar City, Utah
Tuesday, Oct. 8
7:45 a.m. Attend One Utah Sponsor Appreciation Breakfast
Location: SUU Hunter Alumni Center, Cedar City, Utah
8:45 a.m. Meet with Lakeshore Learning CEO Charles Best
Location: SUU Hunter Alumni Center, Cedar City, Utah
9:20 a.m. Attend One Utah Summit Main Stage Discussions
Location: SUU Auditorium, Cedar City, Utah
10:00 a.m. Hold press conference at One Utah Summit
Location: SUU Auditorium, Cedar City, Utah
11:45 a.m. Present Rural Awards
Location: SUU Auditorium, Cedar City, Utah
3:30 p.m. Meet with students at SUU Leavitt School of Business
Location: Larry H. and Gail Miller Center for Entrepreneurship, Cedar City, Utah
7:00 p.m. Attend Huntsman World Games Opening Ceremony
Location: M. Anthony Burns Arena, St. George, Utah
Wednesday, Oct. 9
8:30 a.m. Host State Employee Town Hall focused on rural Utah
Location: Virtual
9:45 a.m. Present Transformational Leadership Awards
Location: SUU Auditorium, Cedar City, Utah
10:00 a.m. Attend One Utah Summit Main Stage Discussions
Location: SUU Auditorium, Cedar City, Utah
Thursday, Oct. 10
No public events
Friday, Oct. 11
11:00 a.m. Golf Channel Interview
Location: Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah
11:30 a.m. Meet with CEO of Mitrachem
Location: Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah
1:00 p.m. Attend PGA Tour Black Desert Championship Charity Presentation
Location: Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Oct. 7-11, 2024
Monday, Oct. 7
12:00 p.m. Attend Rural Matters Appreciation event
Location: Park Place Eatery, Cedar City, Utah
1:30 p.m. Attend County Commissioner Recognition event
Location: SUU Hunter Alumni Center, Cedar City, Utah
2:45 p.m. Attend Rural Utah Chamber Coalition
Location: SUU Hunter Alumni Center, Cedar City, Utah
3:00 p.m. Attend Rural Mayors meeting
Location: SUU Hunter Alumni Center, Cedar City, Utah
4:00 p.m. Attend URLA Graduation & Project Showcase
Location: J. Reuben Clark Jr. Center, Cedar City, Utah
5:00 p.m. Attend Leadership Lesson for Rural Leader Academies
Location: SUU President’s Residence, Cedar City, Utah
6:00 p.m. Attend Rural Radio show
Location: SUU Old Main, Garden Level, Cedar City, UT
7:00 p.m. Attend One Utah Summit Launch Event
Location: SUU Hunter Alumni Center, Cedar City, Utah
Tuesday, Oct. 8
7:45 a.m. Attend One Utah Sponsor Appreciation Breakfast
Location: SUU Hunter Alumni Center, Cedar City, Utah
9:00 a.m. Attend One Utah Summit Main Stage Discussions
Location: SUU Auditorium, Cedar City, Utah
11:45 a.m. Present Rural Awards
Location: SUU Auditorium, Cedar City, Utah
1:30 p.m. Judge for State Bank Business Challenge
Location: SUU Auditorium, Cedar City, Utah
3:15 p.m. Moderate Natural Resource Management: Ensuring Utah’s Future session
Location: SUU Hunter Alumni Center, Cedar City, Utah
4:15 p.m. Attend BZI Social
Location: BZI Innovation Park, Cedar City, Utah
Wednesday, Oct. 9
8:30 a.m. Host State Employee Town Hall focused on rural Utah
Location: Virtual
9:45 a.m. Present Transformational Leadership Awards
Location: SUU Auditorium, Cedar City, Utah
10:00 a.m. Attend One Utah Summit Main Stage Discussions
Location: SUU Auditorium, Cedar City, Utah
2:00 p.m. Speak at Future Ready Utah Workforce Graduation
Location: SUU Auditorium, Cedar City, Utah
Thursday, Oct. 10
11:00 a.m. Meeting with Senior Advisor for Education Rich Nye
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Interview with PBS Utah
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Friday, Oct. 11
No public events
###
