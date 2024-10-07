Governor Newsom statement marking one year since Hamas attack on Israel

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement marking one year since the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel:

“For the last year, the people of Israel – and Jewish communities across the globe – have mourned for their lost loved ones, prayed for the return of the hostages, and come together to show incredible strength in the face of rising antisemitism. The Jewish spirit is one of resilience and commitment to community, especially in times of great trauma, and California stands beside the people of Israel and the innocent families impacted by this ongoing conflict. As Jews around the world observe the Days of Awe and celebrate this most holy of times, may we pray for peace for all in the new year.”